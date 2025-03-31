How to unlock and use the Barn in Schedule 1

The Barn in Schedule 1 is the backbone of your business expansion.

It’s where your small-time operation transforms into something that can dominate the map. Its location in Suburbia places it near critical resources, like Mr. Salvador’s Coca stash by the Church, making it the ideal hub for specialized operations. But unlocking Barn will need some effort. This is Schedule 1, after all—nothing comes easy, and that’s half the fun. Here’s how to unlock and start making the most of it.

How to unlock the Barn (and stay out of trouble)

Take full control of your empire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Barn comes with a price tag of $25,000. Early in the game, that number feels intimidating, but it’s manageable with the right approach. Focus on selling high-value products to build up your funds quickly. For instance, producing and selling items in bulk can help you hit your goal without wasting time on low-return activities.

Getting the cash is just step one. Before you can splurge on the Barn, you’ve got to clean that $25,000. Your best shots for laundering it are either the Post Office, which has a one-time business cost of $10,000, or the Laundromat, setting you back just $4,000. Once you’re done, head to Ray’s Realty to initiate the purchase.

Ray doesn’t take cash—only online payments, so make sure you’ve unlocked the Downtown area before attempting to buy the Barn. The Barn itself is located in the Suburbia region, near the Church. To get there, take the main road leading to the Church and make a right. It’s off the beaten path, which makes it perfect for discreet operations. Just be careful on your way there—losing your cash to a police encounter or other in-game obstacles can set you back significantly.

Once the Barn is yours, step inside and take a look around. Its sheer size will immediately stand out. The Barn comes equipped with features like a water supply and a safe for storing valuables.

The Barn’s open floor plan gives you plenty of flexibility to arrange your equipment and tents however you see fit. Organize tents in rows, clusters, or even levels to maximize efficiency. The key here is to experiment and find the best setup for your operation. One smart strategy is to use the Barn as your primary growing area while repurposing the Bungalow for other tasks, like mixing or processing. This division of labor helps you stay organized and ensures no space goes to waste.

Finally, when you’ve experienced the sheer joy of streamlined inventory management and optimized resource storage, you’ll wonder how you ever got along without it.

