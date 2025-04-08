Schedule 1 Pawn Shop guide: How to pawn items to make extra cash

The Pawn Shop is one of the many new additions in Schedule 1’s first content update, and it allows you to earn money by selling your old items without discarding them.

Schedule 1 allows you to become the drug dealer of your dreams, but making money in the early game can be a challenge. You’ll always find yourself low on cash and online balance, so you’ll need to scale your business slowly to get workers and automate your farm to start earning money.

As you upgrade your bases and replace your old grow tents with new pots for growing your plants faster, you can now sell these old items to get some of your money back in your pocket using the Pawn Shop in the game.

Where is the Pawn Shop in Schedule 1

Right in front of the illegal Warehouse. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

The Pawn Shop is located next to the motel office in Schedule 1, where you talk to Donna at the start of your journey in Hyland Point. It’s also the place where you’d meet your first dealer: Benji Coleman. From the motel, take the right and cross the skating park and toward the Warehouse that opens at night to find the Pawn Shop.

The shop opens from 6am-6pm every day, and you can come to the shop to sell your items for a fairly good rate. Previously, just like every player, I used to discard my precious furniture and old pieces of equipment as I’d invest money into buying state-of-art equipment for my base. Now, I can just sell my old things using the Pawn Shop to earn some money on the side to help me set up a new base. You can also use this building to get some of that infrastructure money back to aid you in upgrading to new stuff sooner.

How to pawn items to make extra cash in Schedule 1

Turn everything you don’t need into money. Screenshot by Dot Esports Keep an eye on his temper! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have decided on the items that you want to sell at the Pawn Shop, load them up in your vehicle’s trunk or your inventory, and find the NPC named Mick at the store. Interact with him and choose the “I’d like to sell something” option, which prompts the NPC to give you five empty slots to put your items. Once you’re done putting your items, you should spot an estimated negotiation range for the products that you give to the NPC.

After submitting the items, Mick will analyze the products and offer you a price for them. You can accept the offer immediately, but we’d recommend that you channel your inner Rick Harrison and increase that price to the upper limit shown earlier on the negotiation range. If Mick likes your offer, he’ll accept it. If not, he’ll make a counter-offer or throw a final number.

While your negotiations could continue till dusk, the game has a critical mechanic to prevent this exact situation. There is a small bar on the left of your screen, which is Mick’s temper during the negotiation. It rises during the negotiation. If you offered a fair price, it wouldn’t rise very high, and you’d be able to negotiate more to get more money from the trade.

However, if you keep pushing absurd money on your deals, the bar fills up, and Mick cancels the negotiation. He refuses to do any deal with you that day, and you can trade with him the next day, as he doesn’t even interact with you after that altercation. Talk about attitude.

If you don’t see the NPC after entering the shop, try sleeping a few nights before paying another visit to the shop. The update is in beta and should be rolled out globally on Steam in a day. The final update should solve these issues that are causing multiple players unable to use the pawning services. You can also use the alternative beta server to fix your lagging issues in the game.

You cannot pawn any of your products to the Pawn Shop, but you can make the store’s owner your customer by offering him a sale on your product. To do that, you need to select another dialogue choice, where you can directly give him your product and offer a decent price to get a sweet deal.

