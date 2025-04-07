Best Meth mix in Schedule 1

Meth is one of the many drugs that you can make in Schedule 1, and you can mix it with multiple components to increase its value and earn money to expand your operations.

You unlock Meth after selling Weed in Schedule 1. Shirley, one of your dealers, allows you to purchase Pseudo, which is the key ingredient in making Meth along with phosphorus and acid. It’s a time-consuming process, but it’s easier to automate so you can have it running in the background with the best Meth mix and keep making money as your dealers distribute it to your customers.

The best Meth mix recipe in Schedule 1

Use the Delivery app to bring all of your required items directly to your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the best meth Mix, you need to use a total of seven items costing $38. Mix some Meth from your lab oven at the mixing station with the ingredients below in this order:

Banana ($3) Cuke ($2) Paracetamol ($3) Gasoline ($5) Cuke ($2) Battery ($8) Horse Semen ($3) Mega Bean ($7)

Sell cost: $340

You can sell each of the Meth crystal at $340 or even upsell it to customers by giving them a counter-offer and they’ll either accept it or decline your offer. Most customers with a high addiction rate will accept your offer, and you can make a bank using this recipe. You can use the delivery application on your phone to order these supplies in bulk to always have it enough to mix it with your regular Meth and make this best mix. Always mix the items in this order, or you won’t get the desired results.

What are the effects that you can get from the meth best mix?

The effects turn your customers into zombies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apart from the high-monetary return from this mixed Meth, you can also get a wide variety of effects such as Bright-Eyed, Cyclopean, Electrifying, Foggy, Glowing, Long-faced, Tropic Thunder and Zombifying. These effects will cover most of the customers in the game, and it also makes it a great product as a sample to give people who are not your customers, as they’re more likely to accept it than a low-tier product. You can also give it to the dealers to distribute to their best customers and make a solid profit.

How to set up Meth production in Schedule 1

I have a lot of meth waiting to be packaged! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Meth production line is one of the easiest one to set up in Schedule 1, because you mainly require the phosphorus and acid from Oscar’s illegal warehouse shop that you can get from the delivery app as well and you need to unlock Shirley Watts dealer, who gives you dead drops on Pseudo.

Before you start your operation

Mix it up! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you’re working in a barn or the docks base for Meth, as these areas allow 10 workers and you can easily accomate this on the side with weed or cocaine as per your convenience. You need at least two Chemists and two Handlers, who’ll attend your chemistry station to make Liquid Meth and then bake it in the lab oven to make the Crystal Meth, which is going to be your pure product before the mixing.

Build large shelves after purchasing them from the hardware shop for storing the product, and you’re ready to automate your process to mix automatically with all the items and make the highest value Meth in the market.

How to automate your best Meth mix operation

Break it up with a hammer! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to use the best Meth mix recipe and rake in the profits without spending too much time, you need to automate your base farm operations to do that efficiently. For that, start with your loading dock and assign one of your Handlers to get your deliveries from there and arrange them on your shelves.

Define the destination using your management clipboard to help automatically transfer the materials. For the chemistry station, select the lab oven as the destination. For the lab oven, choose a large shelf. Assign your Handler to transfer the Meth from the shelf to the mixing station as well as the first batch of ingredientm which is the banana from another shelf to the mixing station. Now, the Chemist should get into action and mix them for them. Set up a loop between many shelves, where each ingredient and product follows the order and gets mixed. Your Handlers will do most of the hard work here, along with the Chemists.

Once the final product is made, command your Handler to take the item from the mixing station to the packaging station or the brick press and make it ready for sale. Now, make a final output shelf for yourself to collect the products from here, and you can always visit your base and collect your mixed Meth and give it to your dealers to sell it and make money.

Next up, you can read our guides to get a delivery bonus and unstuck your vehicle in Schedule 1.

