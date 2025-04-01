Schedule 1 Handler guide: How to hire and assign tasks for easy packaging and deliveries

The Handler is the backbone of automation and packaging in any facility you run in Schedule 1. They help move goods from point A to B and can handle multiple storage racks, packaging, and mixing stations on your behalf. Here’s everything you need to know about the Handler.

How to hire a Handler in Schedule 1

You can hire a Handler from the Fixer in the Warehouse. Each Handler costs around $1,000 to $1,500 to hire, and then you must pay them $200 as their daily wage. Remember that you can only access the Warehouse between 6pm and 6am. Once you’ve hired a Handler, they’ll be sent to the property you assigned them. The first thing you need to do is to assign them a bed and then pay their daily wage. Now you can start giving your Handler tasks.

Hire a Handler. Image via TVGS

How to assign tasks to Handler in Schedule 1

You assign tasks to your Handler through the Management Clipboard, which you get when you first hire an employee. Bring up the management clipboard and click on the Handler to see their assignments. You can assign up to three stations to Handlers, such as Packaging Stations and the Brick Press. You can also assign up to five different routes from point A to point B to your Handler, which will let you automate your base.

Manage your routes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a route, select the “Add New” option at the bottom of the Management Clipboard Handler menu and then select the source of items. Then repeat this process and select the destination. The Handler will now move all items from the source to the destination automatically. You can select two Supply Racks with Jars and OG Kush and then direct them toward a Packaging Station assigned to your Handler.

Set routes on your production facilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, a method to optimize these routes is knowing that all stations, pots, Grow Tents, and other assignable furniture have a destination variable if you click on them with your Management Clipboard. For example, if you set the Packaging Station to have a Supply Rack as its destination, the assigned Handler will automatically move the items there without taking up one of your five route slots.

Note that you need to keep track of how much production you have compared to how much your Handler can package. For example, we found that one Handler can easily handle packaging for 16 pots of Grandaddy Purple as long as they have jars, but they struggle once the numbers hit 24. Keep your supply and resources in mind when setting up this system.

How to automate deliveries with Handler in Schedule 1

The best way to automate production at your base is to assign the Loading Dock and a Supply Rack to your Handler. If all of your workers are making use of a single Supply Rack, you can order items like jars, seeds, soil, and have them delivered to the Loading Dock. Your Handler will move all these items to the Supply Rack and your workers will take them items from there themselves. You can repeat the earlier route creation method and point toward the Loading Dock to set it as the source.

Set a route from the Loading Bay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will automate the whole production process, as all you really need to do is order deliveries from your phone app without even having to visit the property.

Just have the items delivered. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s all you need to know about Handlers and how to assign routes to automate production in Schedule 1. For more guides, learn how to make Cocaine and all console commands and cheats.

