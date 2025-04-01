Best Granddaddy Purple mix Schedule 1

If you want to make the best Granddaddy Purple weed mix in Schedule 1, it’s important to follow the right steps to maximize its value. Mixing ingredients with any product isn’t just about what you put in—it’s also about the order you mix them in.

Recommended Videos

How to mix weed in Schedule 1

Weed seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can start mixing, you’ll need a mixing table. Two types are available: the basic mixing table, which you purchase from Dan’s Hardware Store for $500, and the advanced MK2 version, available from Oscar in the illegal warehouse for $2,000. The MK2 version is worth the extra cost because it allows you to add ingredients without manually picking them up and placing them in the mixer. If you want to streamline the process and mix ingredients faster, upgrading to the MK2 version is a great investment.

How to get Granddaddy Purple Seeds in Schedule 1

The first step in the recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a mixing table, the next step is getting your hands on some Granddaddy Purple weed. To obtain it, you need to contact Albert and request either a dead drop or a meet-up, depending on your relationship with him.

Granddaddy Purple seeds cost $45 each, and, like OG Kush, they are grown in grow tents. To start growing, add soil to the pot, water it, plant the seed, and wait for it to develop. If you have a Botanist, they will take care of most of the growing process for you, but they won’t fill the pots with soil. For that, you’ll need either a Handler, or you’ll have to do it yourself.

Each seed yields eight buds, so when you break down the cost, each bud of Granddaddy Purple comes out to around $5.62. This makes it an affordable option for mixing, especially when combined with high-value ingredients.

The best Granddaddy Purple mix recipe in Schedule 1

Naming my mix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create the most valuable Granddaddy Purple mix, follow the exact order of ingredients below. The mixing process in Schedule 1 only allows you to add ingredients one at a time, which can be frustratingly slow, but sticking to the correct order is crucial. The best mix for Granddaddy Purple in Schedule 1 follows this recipe:

Energy Drink ($6 each)

Cuke ($2 each)

Paracetamol ($3 each)

Gasoline ($5 each)

Cuke ($2 each)

Battery ($8 each)

Mega Bean ($7 each)

Chili ($7 each)

It’s essential to follow this exact sequence. If you try to add the same ingredient back-to-back, like using two Cukes in a row, the second one will have no effect on the final product and will just be wasted.

About this mix (value and effects)

The effects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once all of the ingredients have been added in the right order, your final product will be worth $172. This makes it a highly profitable mix, considering that the cost of ingredients is only $40, and the Granddaddy Purple weed itself is about $5.62 per bud. That means you’re spending a total of $45.62 to produce something worth $172, making this one of the best mixes available in Schedule 1.

The mix also comes with these unique effects:

Foggy

Bright-Eyed

Tropic Thunder

Glowing

Long Faced

Customers who consume it will experience a bizarre transformation, taking on an alien-like appearance. Their skin turns green, their eyes merge into one large eye, and their heads enlarge. This mix creates one of the strangest effects seen in Schedule 1, making it valuable and a great way to see which customers are buying your mix from your Dealers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy