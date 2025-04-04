How to get the Canal Stash in Schedule 1

While starting in Schedule 1, you’ll need to find three hidden stash locations kept by Uncle Nelson to help you begin your journey in Hyland Point. While some of them are easy to find, others, such as the Canal Stash, are particularly tricky.

Recommended Videos

Canal Stash location in Schedule 1

It’s down the bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go toward the bridge! Screenshot by Dot Esports Look closely next to the sewer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you leave your RV and reach the Payphone near the Hyland Auto Shop, where the person sells vehicles. Uncle Nelson tells you about three hidden stash locations, which are in the Central Canal, Town Hall Fountain and Behind the Supermarket. To reach the Canal’s stash location, go right from the payphone until you spot a Gas Mart rate chart and find the bridge.

Jump to the bridge’s left side into the canal and then look at the back wall to find the hidden stash, which is a small black-colored locker marked with an X. Interact with it and drag the cash to your inventory and find the other two places. Go up the bridge again and find the huge fountain in front of the Town Hall. Go to the back of the fountain to find the second stash. Lastly, you can spot the Supermarket to the right side of you on the road and you can go behind it to find the last stash to collect the last bit of money to get started.

While Uncle Nelson wants you to go back to the RV, it is blown up by the rival cartel, who warn you about setting up in the city, and you start your villain arc to build a massive drug empire.

The finding stash quest is a great way of teaching you how to find these hidden stashes, because they play an important role in the game. Whether it’s ordering supplies and retrieving them through the dead drops, or just using them as a way to play back your suppliers. Finding them quickly in your Hyland Point is crucial to having a successful drug empire and avoiding getting arrested by the cops.

Next up, you can read our guide to know the best customers for all dealers and get a delivery bonus in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy