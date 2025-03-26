Getting Ogkush seeds in Schedule 1 can be tough because only one guy gives you the materials and never shows you their face.

Recommended Videos

Seeds are essential materials that allow you to grow healthy plants, harvest them, and sell the products to make a profit in Schedule 1. While the game teaches you to buy seeds through the prologue, there’s much more to it.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting seeds in Schedule 1.

How to get seeds in Schedule 1, explained

Order your seeds! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get seeds in Schedule 1, you need to contact your supplier in Hyland Point using your phone. Press Tab on your keyboard to bring up your mobile, select the contacts app, and find Albert Hoover, your supplier for all your seeds. He should have a red S initial written next to his name.

Open his contact and order a dead drop. At the start, you will only be able to see the OG Kush seeds for order, and as you rank up from a Street Rat to higher ranks, the supplier will provide you three more seed types, which should give four varieties of Marijuana. Here’s a table showing all the seed types in the game

Seed variety Prices OG Kush $30 Soul Diesel $35 Green Crack $40 Granddaddy Purple $45

You meet him first when your old neighbor, Uncle Nelson, introduces him to you via the payphone as the point of contact for getting seeds in Hyland Point. You can only order 10 seeds at a time and wait for an hour for them to arrive. You can plant all the seeds in your grow tent and mix them with different substances at the mixing station to get higher-value products for your customers.

How to collect seeds and pay off your debt in Schedule 1

The spots can be quiet hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go behind Dan’s Hardware shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After an hour, you should receive a location on your contacts from the supplier telling you to collect the dead drop. He’ll also mention a specific location where you need to go and find the seeds. These locations are hard to find, and you can locate them by following the mini-map to come across the small black-colored place to get your seeds. A small X marks these places to make it easier for you to find them.

Once you’ve secured the seeds, add them to your inventory and make a run for your home. Avoid going close to the cops as they will start searching your body. You can conceal the seed by holding on to it, and the cops won’t see it in your inventory, but you’ll get arrested if you have multiple varieties.

Water some soil in your grow tent, then drop the seed inside. Cover it with the soil and let it grow to have your fresh produce.

You must also pay Albert Hoover for the seeds, so make your way behind Dan’s Hardware shop. There should be a small stash location to deposit cash to settle debts. Once you pay your debt after selling the product, you’ll get confirmation that they’ve received your money.

Next, read our guides to learn about all console commands and pickpocketing in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy