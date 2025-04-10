Blue Prince Apple Orchard: Grounds gate code solution

Blue Prince‘s very own Garden of Eden houses its own secrets, but best of all is the reward you get upon cracking the padlock resting on that pretty white picket fence.

Years of playing horror games have taught me to always explore before progressing, for taking a wrong turn may close another path behind me. So turning around in Blue Prince just felt right, and while it cost me five steps as I traversed across The Grounds, I uncovered the Campsite and Apple Orchard. But a pesky padlock stood in my way to this puzzle game’s Garden of Eden.

Here’s how to open the Apple Orchard as a permanent addition in Blue Prince.

How to unlock the Apple Orchard in Blue Prince

Now you’re a true detective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This puzzle is unsolvable without the trusty Magnifying Glass. This randomly spawning item most commonly appears inside Bedrooms and Closet, but you can buy it from The Commissary (its spawn isn’t guaranteed either). If you manage to find this item, but you cannot get to the Darkroom (another crucial step to this puzzle), then stay frosty for the Coat Check appearance as you can check in the Magnifying Glass to pick it up the following day (if this uncommon room reappears).

I wasted all my steps running straight to the tree after seeing this without the Magnifying Glass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must now reach the Darkroom with the Magnifying Glass in hand. The lights in this room will always turn off when you enter it. Because of this, you also need to find the Utility Closet. We highly recommend finding the Utility Closet as late as possible, as this is a dead-end room that closes one of your paths, reducing your chance to reach the Antechamber. Enter the Darkroom to turn off the lights and then go to Utility Closet (hopefully it spawned nearby), as you need to flip the switch on the Darkroom to restore the power.

Head back to the Darkroom once power is restored and look out for a photograph of the Apple Orchard. Use the Magnifying Glass to hover over the heart and date carved into the tree. As this tree was cut down, you can only get the code for the Orchard via this photograph.

Gimme that glorious reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the Terminal password, the combination to unlock the Apple Orchard is always 1128. This is transferrable across playthroughs. Remember the combination whenever you start a new game and go straight to The Grounds, past The Campsite, and to the Apple Orchard to input 1 1 2 8 into the dials. This will unlock 20 extra steps you will always spawn with at the start of each day, increasing your total from the default 50 to 70.

