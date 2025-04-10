Blue Prince: How to get more steps

While completing the ever-shifting challenges of Mt. Manor in Blue Prince, you’ll soon realize the importance of preserving your steps, with only 50 in your bank when you start. Thankfully, however, there are ways you can walk more and potentially reach Room 46 in just a single run.

Here’s how to get more steps in Blue Prince.

Best ways to get extra steps in Blue Prince

Once you start exploring the mysterious manor, you’ll discover multiple ways to boost your step bank.

Bedrooms

Relax a bit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight kinds of bedrooms in Blue Prince, but not all of them increase your steps. Here are the ones you should be looking for:

Bedroom: Whenever you enter this room, gain two steps. Guest Bedroom: Gain 10 steps. Her Ladyship’s Chamber: The next time you enter the Boudoir, gain 10 steps. The next time you enter the Walk-in Closet, gain three gems. Nursery: Whenever you draft a Bedroom, gain five steps. Bunk Room: This room counts as two Bedrooms. Master Bedroom: Gain one step for every room you draft in your house.

The benefits are different for each kind of bedroom. Some luxury bedrooms—like the Ladyship’s Chamber—offer extra bonuses beyond steps, so you’d be lucky to find one of these.

Food

Grab on the go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find food items randomly lying around in the rooms you discover. Consume them to gain some steps. Some items offer more steps than others. For example, a banana gives you three extra steps, while an apple or orange grants just two. The Pantry always spawns a piece of fruit for you, so munch on it before you move on.

Kitchen

Buy food. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the gold coins you earn to purchase food items from the Kitchen room. Simply interact with the menu to buy the food item you want. You earn steps depending on the kind of food item you consume and its rules. For example, Tomato Soup gives you five steps for every Red Room you discover, while Club Sandwich gives you 15 steps with no questions asked.

Dining Room

Dinner is served. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dining Room in Blue Prince serves a hearty meal each day after you reach rank eight. So, it’s best to draft this room when you’re close to the required rank. Or, later on, you’d have to travel a lot to get its benefit, which defeats the purpose.

Depending on the type, you can consume this dinner for free and gain bonus steps. For example, I had Lemon Glazed Salmon, which gave me 20 steps. It also offered me 10 bonus steps if I had an Aquarium in the house, but I didn’t at that time.

Observatory

Slice some steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You gain three steps if you discover The Slice constellation with the telescope in the Observatory room. It’s not much, but even a minor boost can sometimes be a lifesaver.

Apple Orchard (Spoiler alert)

Gain steps permanently with apples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Apple Orchard is a location outside of the manor. You can find it by taking the road to the right while facing the manor. It’s near the campsite. Once you unlock the orchard and enter the area, you get 20 steps added to your starting bank permanently.

Solving several puzzles involving the Darkroom and the Utility Closet inside the manor will give you the keylock combination to unlock the gate to this beautiful orchard. But if you’re impatient, here’s the password: 1-1-2-8.

Items with step bonus

Sleep with a mask on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some rare items in Blue Prince may offer additional steps if you meet a requirement. For example, the Sleep Mask gives you five extra steps the first time you enter each bedroom. I found it lying on a table in a basic room, so keep your eyes peeled for useful items spawning at random locations.

Laboratory experiments

If you draft the Laboratory room, you may be able to unlock a combination that gives you additional steps every time you fulfill a requirement.

In the end, Blue Prince is a highly unpredictable game with endless possibilities. The methods I mentioned above are only the ones I’ve discovered so far, so you may find more ways to increase your steps in the game. Just keep experimenting.

Sauna

If you draft the Sauna room, you can relax in it to gain 20 extra steps for the next day. A nice head start if you’ve already reached a dead end for the day.

What happens when you run out of steps in Blue Prince?

When you use your last step, the game automatically ends and takes you to the “Call it a day” screen. There’s no way you can recover the session from there: You have to let go of all the items and valuables you collected, return to the campsite, and start a new day.

