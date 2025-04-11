Blue Prince: How to open Trunks

You can find multiple valuable items in Blue Prince, but some are located inside a Trunk, which spawns randomly in the rooms. It’s usually locked, so you need to find a special item by choosing the right rooms during your journey.

How to open Trunks in Blue Prince

Use your keys or find some keys from the rooms near you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trunks in Blue Prince can be opened using normal keys that you can find in various rooms. These keys are found while drafting a room, and you can see if the room has keys that are just kept on a table, which you can pick up. I’ve found a key frequently in bedrooms and also a Trunk in those rooms, so that’s something that you’d need to replenish your steps as well.

One of the rooms in the Bedrooms category at the mansion is called the Bunk Room, which counts as two bedrooms, and it has a chance of spawning two Trunks. It is amazing for your loot, and it’s worth taking just to stock up on supplies. However, just like other bedrooms, it doesn’t have a second door because it’s a dead end, which can stop your progression on one wing if you don’t have an alternate way to explore the rooms near it.

You can also find keys in safes, and you’d need to solve a puzzle to get a code to open it and get the keys. If you don’t find a ton of keys in your run, make sure to save them for the end-game high rank doors instead, as they will catch you in a bad position and become a final barrier in your run to reach the final room.

What can you find in Trunks in Blue Prince, drops explained

The Trunks are full of precious loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a list of items that I have received from opening Trunks using the keys that I’ve found in different rooms in Blue Prince:

Gold: Gold is used at the Commissary and other shops to purchase crucial items, which make your run easier. If you find a shop, make sure to remember the stock of items because it changes every time, and it could potentially have something that could save your run.

Gold is used at the Commissary and other shops to purchase crucial items, which make your run easier. If you find a shop, make sure to remember the stock of items because it changes every time, and it could potentially have something that could save your run. Keys: Keys are not only essential for opening Trunks, but they also help you open doors, which make them a great commodity to stock up on if you’re planning on reaching the end.

Keys are not only essential for opening Trunks, but they also help you open doors, which make them a great commodity to stock up on if you’re planning on reaching the end. Gems: Gems are important for drafting good rooms, and they should only be used if you badly want a room or its rewards. If you run out of gems, you’ll have to choose a bad room, and that might also mean the end of your run.

Gems are important for drafting good rooms, and they should only be used if you badly want a room or its rewards. If you run out of gems, you’ll have to choose a bad room, and that might also mean the end of your run. Dice: You can use this item to reroll bad rooms and find the ones that lead you closer to the final room or give better rewards. It also helps you avoid the red rooms.

You can use this item to reroll bad rooms and find the ones that lead you closer to the final room or give better rewards. It also helps you avoid the red rooms. Special Items: You can also get special items like the key to the Secret Garden and more, which are incredibly rare and help you get access to the Antechamber room by opening its door through the puzzles.

Next up, you can read our guides to get more steps and learn about the Security Terminal password in Blue Prince.

