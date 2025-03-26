All controls in Schedule 1 game

Schedule 1 is a game where you need to build a drug empire from scratch, jumping through several hurdles, like evading the police, finding new customers, expanding, making profits, and maintaining a network of dealers. Knowing all your controls and keybinds can save you from a bind. Pun intended.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a list of every control in Schedule 1 and what you can use it for.

Schedule 1: List of all controls and keybinds

Start small, build big. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Movement keybinds

Action Keybind Description Forward W You walk forward. Backward S You walk backwards. Left A You move towards the left. Right D You move towards the right. Jump Space While you can use the jumping mechanic to simply vault over obstacles, another great way to utilize it is to boost your movement speed. If you keep jumping while sprinting, you’ll move as fast as your character can possibly move. Sprint Shift You start running. The game lets you choose between pressing and holding the Shift key whenever you want to use the sprint function. Simply choose the one you prefer from the dropdown menu in the Settings. Crouch Control You squat down. Although this slows your movement speed down, you’re sneaky and less likely to be detected by aggressive NPCs or the police in a crouched state. This is indicated by the vignette effect around your screen when crouched.

Equipment controls

The following controls help you access your gear as well as any tools at your disposal.

Action Keybind Description Phone Tab Takes your phone out, allowing you to sell your product and open the map as well as manage dealers, deliveries, text messages, and customers. Flashlight F Turns your flashlight on, helping you see in dark areas of the map. Map M Opens the map to help you get your bearings and see where objectives are. Texts T Helps you communicate with dealers and customers. Journal J Tracks all your tasks and deliveries.

Other

Action Keybind Description Interact E Enables you to interact with the in-game world. View Avatar/Character V Takes you into a third-person view of your character to see what it looks like. You’ll have to keep holding the keybind to continue using this feature.

How to drop items

One of the many things Schedule 1 doesn’t tell you is how you can drop or discard items that are in your inventory. There’s no keybind for it mentioned in the controls, so players might be confused. To clear it up, there’s no option to drop items in Schedule 1.

You can only discard items, meaning that they’ll be permanently destroyed and will not be recoverable. To access this option, bring up your phone using the “Tab” key, and you’ll see the “Discard” box on the bottom right side of the screen. Select an item you don’t need anymore, then drag and place it into that box. You’ll see it processing for a second, and then it’ll disappear.

How to move furniture

Moving furniture in Schedule 1, on the other hand, is quite easy. All you need to do is walk up to the item you need to move and pick it up by holding the right-click button on your mouse. You can then place the item wherever you want. However, there are some simple conditions to this procedure.

Firstly, you’ll need an empty inventory slot so that the item has a place to transfer to. Secondly, the piece of furniture must itself be empty. For example, if you want to pick up a storage shelf or a trash can, you’ll need to make sure there’s no item stored on it or trash within it, respectively.

Can you change your controls in Schedule 1?

Schedule 1 has simple controls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can change your controls and keybinds in Schedule 1. You can do so by following the steps below:

Navigate to the in-game settings menu. If you’re already in the game, you can do this by pressing the Escape key. If you’re in the main menu, however, just click on Settings below “New Game.”

Click on the Controls tab in the Settings menu.

Use left-click on the keybind you want to change, and you’ll be able to set it to the one you prefer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy