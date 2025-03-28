How to play Schedule 1 on Mac

Know if you can play Schedule 1 on Mac right here.

Ever since its early access release, Schedule 1 has taken the simulation fandom by storm. But is the hit indie drug crime sim playable on Mac? Don’t worry—we’ve got the answer you’re looking for in this guide.

Schedule 1 was launched exclusively on Steam, a popular video game store on PC. The game isn’t available on consoles at the moment. Thankfully, Steam is available for macOS. So, you should technically be able to play Schedule 1 on Mac, right? Well, it isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Schedule 1’s availability on Mac.

Can you play Schedule 1 on Mac?

Can you run Schedule 1 on Mac? Image via TVGS

Unfortunately, Schedule 1 is officially a Windows-only game for now. TVGS clearly states a minimum requirement of Windows 10 (64 bit) to play the game. So, even if you have Steam on your Mac computer, you can’t download and install Schedule 1 via the store.

That said, there’s a workaround you can use to try to bypass the restriction and play Schedule 1 on a Mac.

How to use a virtualization tool to play Schedule 1 on Mac

There are a bunch of virtualization tools that let you play Windows games like Schedule 1 on Mac. Whisky is a great option for those who’re looking for free software. You can also use premium options like Crossover or Parallels by purchasing one or taking advantage of their free trial.

Whatever virtualization app you choose, make sure you follow the steps mentioned in its manual to make the process seamless, or you may face errors. But keep in mind that you may face some difficulties when trying a virtualization tool to play the game: The tool you choose to use may fail to run Schedule 1 on your Mac, or you may face massive performance issues.

For example, a few players have reported being unable to run Schedule 1 on Mac using Whisky. While Crossover successfully launched the game, it reportedly caused massive frame drops, making the experience unbearable. It also depends on your computer’s tech specification. If you’re unable to make your virtualization tool work, chances are your Mac isn’t powerful enough to handle the porting process and run the game at the same time. Make sure your Mac has at least 16GB of RAM to be able to work this out.

If virtualization doesn’t work for you, there’s no other option. You’d have to wait for TVGS to release a Mac version of Schedule 1, which may not happen anytime soon.

