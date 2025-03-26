Can you play Schedule 1 on Xbox or PlayStation?

If your favorite streamers having the time of their lives in Schedule 1 has left you wondering if the newest hit drug peddling game is available on your Xbox or PlayStation console, you’ve come to the right place for an answer.

Schedule 1 is all about growing your own plants and selling their “medicinal” benefits to the people of Hyland Point. As you focus on flourishing your business, you earn a ton of money, which you can further use to build your empire and purchase luxury items. You can also choose between enjoying the game solo or teaming up with your friends to break the rules together. But before you can jump into experiencing one of the most appreciated crime simulation games of recent times, you need it to be available on your console, am I right?

Here’s the platform availability status of Schedule 1 on Xbox and PlayStation.

Is Schedule 1 available on Xbox or PS5?

Is this rush available on consoles? Image via TVGS

Unfortunately, Schedule 1 isn’t available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. At the time of writing, it’s exclusive to PC, and developer TVGS has shared no intention of expanding to consoles anytime soon.

Schedule 1 isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass for PC either, so you’d have to purchase it—or just be limited to the free demo version. But the demo does have a lot of features that you can try before investing. For the full version, you can purchase Schedule 1 for PC from Steam for $16.99, at a limited-time discount of 15 percent. After the introductory offer ends on March 31, its price will go up to $19.99.

Will Schedule 1 be available on consoles?

It’s hard to say for sure if Schedule 1 will be available on consoles in the future. TVGS hasn’t hinted anything about a console release yet, so it’d be safe to answer this question with a “no.” Then again, developers often choose to expand into newer platforms considering the level of success.

Despite being an indie title, Schedule 1 has managed to impress many gamers so far. It has raked thousands of positive reviews on Steam, earning the verdict of “Overwhelmingly Positive” in just its release week. For a game developed by a one-man army, it’s a huge deal.

That said, Schedule 1 is still in early access and TVGS plans to keep it that way for around two years. While the game will receive regular content updates and fixes based on community feedback, TVGS will likely not expand into Xbox or PlayStation support during early access. So I’d say, prepare for a long wait.

Will an indie game like Schedule 1 stand the test of time in a fast-paced industry and be successful enough to receive a platform expansion in the years to come? Well, TVGS would definitely have an inspiring accomplishment to share with the world then.

