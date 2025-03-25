Money is one of the most important aspects of Schedule 1 and here's a glitch to help you get unlimited amounts of it.

Schedule 1 is about building an empire by dealing drugs and making profits. You need money to ensure the smooth execution of your operations to grow your empire. Having said that, you can use a glitch to gain unlimited amounts of money without going through the entire in-game process.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get infinite money in Schedule 1.

How to get infinite cash in Schedule 1 with money glitch

The more money you have, the better you can build your facility. Image via TVGS

Since Schedule 1’s demo, a glitch allows you to gain infinite money using a simple trick. Here’s a step-by-step process to help you use this trick and gain as much money as you need:

Launch Run from the Start menu or Search option, type in “%appdata%” and click OK.

Head to the “LocalLow” folder inside AppData and enter the “TVGS” folder.

Then head into the Schedule 1 folder, followed by the “Saves” folder. You should note that you must be specific about which save game you want to use the glitch.

Go inside the save folder of the game instance where you want to use the infinite money glitch.

Right-click on the “Money.json” file and open it with Notepad.

After the file opens, you must change the values for “OnlineBalance” and “Networth” to gain that amount of money in your saved game instance.

Don’t forget to save your changes to the file before launching the game.

Following these steps should allow you to gain as much money as you require in Schedule 1.

You can also read our guides to learn more about co-op multiplayer in Schedule 1 or how to get a gun in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy