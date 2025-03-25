How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
in-game image of the warehouse where you can find the gun vendor in schedule 1.
Image via TVGS
Category:
Indies

What is the max player count in Schedule 1?

Here's the maximum lobby size in Schedule 1 and how you can increase it.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 09:18 am

Schedule 1 is Breaking Bad, the game, albeit with stylized and unrealistic graphics. The game places you in the shoes of a small-time dealer looking to make it big, and you can even do so with the aid of your friends.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the max lobby size in Schedule 1 and how you can potentially increase that.

What is the maximum lobby size in Schedule 1?

Schedule 1: How to play with friends
Up to four players can play Schedule 1 at the same time by default. Image via TVGS

By default, you can play Schedule 1 solo or with up to four players in a single lobby. This lets you invite over three friends to help you build your slightly illegal empire. Starting from small dealings behind houses, you and your buddies can make it big in Schedule 1, each running their own part of the operation.

How to increase lobby size in Schedule 1 with mods

A player watering plants in Schedule 1.
Dozens of mods are already available for Schedule 1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being a Unity game, Schedule 1 is highly moddable, and community members have already concocted dozens of mods for the game up on the Nexus Mods site. However, the MultiplayerPlus mod, which is required to increase the maximum lobby size from four to up to 20, is currently unavailable and has been hidden by its creator, presumably due to bugs. You can visit the mod’s page from the link above—if it becomes available again after this article.

In the meantime, here’s how you can install mods in Schedule 1:

  • Download the MelonLoader mod manager.
  • Open the downloaded .exe file.
  • Select Schedule 1 from the list of games. If it isn’t there, press on add game manually, and then navigate to the game’s installation folder, and select its .exe.
  • Then, press the green Install button at the bottom of the app.
  • Let it do its thing and you’re just about done.

The only step left is to download any given mod from Nexus, whether a .dll file or a folder, and place it in the Mods folder created by the MelonLoader in the game’s directory. This loader functions similarly to the BepInEx framework, so if you’re familiar with it by installing R.E.P.O. mods, for example, the MelonLoader shouldn’t be strange at all.

Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.