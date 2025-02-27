All R.E.P.O. mods (so far) and how to install them

R.E.P.O., a new Lethal Company-inspired horror game, is captivating thousands of players with its unique style and gameplay—and that means there’s already mods for the title.

The horror title was made in the Unity engine, known for its malleability and mod support, so here are all of the R.E.P.O. mods released so far and steps on how to install them.

All R.E.P.O. mods

R.E.P.O. is a unique take on the Lethal Company formula. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to install BepInEx

As of this article, R.E.P.O. has only two mods, given that the title is only a few days old. Since it’s a Unity game, you will need the latest version of the BepInEx plugin framework for mods to work in the game, whether they’re available now or will come out later. Here’s how you can get BepInEx:

Go to the plugin’s Thunderstore page.

Press “Manual Download” and choose a location.

Open the .zip file.

Open the “BepInExPack” folder.

Extract its contents into the game’s directory (Right-click on it in Steam, hover over “Manage” and press “Browse local files” to access the directory).

And that’s it, BepInEx is installed. For it to be fully functional, however, you’ll need to launch the game once so the framework can generate all of its files properly.

More Players

The first of the two mods is More Players, which expands the maximum lobby size. If you have a ton of friends and the default lobby size doesn’t cut it, you can use this mod to accommodate everyone. Here’s how you can install it.

Visit the mod’s Thunderstore page.

Download the .zip file with “Manual Download.”

Open the archive and place the “plugins” folder into the BepInEx directory.

The mod is now installed. Launching the game will generate a config file, located within the config subdirectory of BepInEx. Simply open the file, named “zelofi.MorePlayers.cfg” with Notepad or other text editor and change the maximum value if you wish the lobby size to be increased even further.

Spicy Mugs

The second mod is Spicy Mugs, which turns every valuable in the game into a Uranium Mug that you can extract with. This mod is just for memes and fun, but if you like it here’s how you can obtain it:

Go to its Thunderstore page.

Download and open the .zip file.

Put the .dll file into the “plugins” subdirectory of BepInEx.

The mod is now active and will transform all valuables in the game into the Uranium Mug. If you don’t like the mod and how it changes the game, simply delete the .dll file from the plugins folder.

Keep in mind that all mods requiring BepInEx are installed in the manner described above. Whether they’re contained in a folder or come as a single .dll file, simply place them in the “plugins” folder and you should be good to go.

This article will be updated with a more comprehensive list of mods as they come out.

