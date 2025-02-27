How to make and join lobbies in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. is a game following the Lethal Company formula, bringing a set of fresh and unique spins, and getting into a lobby with others only amplifies the fun.

As with its inspiration, R.E.P.O. is best enjoyed with friends or other players, so here’s how you can host and join lobbies and enjoy R.E.P.O. to the fullest.

How to host and join lobbies in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. takes a ton of inspiration from Lethal Company and similar titles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a lobby in R.E.P.O. you should follow the following steps:

Launch the game.

Go to “ Host Game .”

.” When prompted, press “ Yes .”

.” Select a new game or load a save if you have one.

Press “ Yes ” again if prompted.

” again if prompted. Use the “Invite” button to bring your teammates over into the lobby.

Hosting in R.E.P.O. should be done by the player with the best internet connection, as the title appears to use peer-to-peer servers rather than dedicated ones. So, if your connection often crashes or is unstable, relegate the hosting duties to someone else so you actually have a chance to escape those monsters.

If you’re that friend with the worse internet, all you have to do is accept an invite from the host and you should join their lobby immediately. R.E.P.O. currently does not have a broader online component allowing you to play with random people, though the feature is likely to be added in given the game’s soaring popularity.

The title is currently in early access and plans to remain so for at least six to 12 months, according to its Steam description, so expect the game’s features to expand significantly over the course of 2025.

