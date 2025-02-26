How to revive your teammates in R.E.P.O.

No one wants to go through the nightmare alone, so pick up your friends’ broken pieces, and get back out there—R.E.P.O doesn’t want to see anyone slacking off.

Recommended Videos

There are so many dangers lurking around every corner of R.E.P.O., and while the Taxman warns you (with tears of joy), nothing can truly prepare you for the monsters that jump out at you as you carry back valuable items, fearful of dropping and damaging them. Panicking only makes things worse as your stamina is ridiculously low off the jump, making fighting or retreating a difficult task. So, it’s inevitable at the start of your journey that you go through a lot of lows—and we mean a lot. Death is only the beginning here at R.E.P.O., but paying your taxes are a little easier when you have friends there to revive you.

So, here is how to revive your friends in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. reviving players guide

Refer to the red counter which will tell you how many chances you have to bring players back from the dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If a teammate dies, you need to locate their head and bring it back to the spawn point for extraction. Place it inside the extraction point (where your valuables go). When the quota is achieved, the extractor will activate—just make sure you’re not standing underneath it when it does—and your teammates will immediately come back to life. Revived players come back with 1HP. They can replenish 25HP inside the R.E.P.O. truck, but you still need to visit the Service Station to regain full health points.

You all will need to start the game from scratch if everyone dies in R.E.P.O. Therefore, it’s important you know from the onset how to revive any fallen teammates. Those who die in a round are called The Broken Ones, their bodies destroyed by whatever entity that killed them. Their corpses are reduced to a head, just the right size for you to pick up and carry back to the extraction point—and that’s precisely what you need to do.

If you don’t revive, Broken Ones will automatically spawn back in at the start of the next round. The downside is that they will only have 1HP. Just like a scene out of Dead Space, you can refer to the back of your teammates’ head for their health bar status. You can also give 10HP to a revived player if your health is higher than theirs. Do this by interacting with the back of their head (the point of interest will glow yellow, where you need to hold interact to send over some TLC). It’s best to revive all players at the extraction point when you can.

Finally, if you accidentally die inside the Service Station, you will spawn back inside the truck when your teammates move onto the next level. Your health will be the same as it was right before you died.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy