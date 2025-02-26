Healing in R.E.P.O. is an absolute necessity if you want to survive every terrifying encounter—you never know when some demonic entity will come around the corner and ruin your day.

Here is everything you need to know about how to heal in R.E.P.O.

Can you heal in R.E.P.O.?

It’s expensive to stay alive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can heal in R.E.P.O., but it’s only possible after beating the first level. Reach the first quota and accumulate a profit by placing valuables inside the extraction point to then use the truck to exit from the site. Rather than moving onto the next location and level, you get a breather by visiting the Service Station, where you can buy a Health Pack. This shop houses many items, including health, upgrades, weapons, and mystery objects like the Energy Crystal. This is also where health is stored.

Keep in mind that your health doesn’t replenish if you’re solo. This isn’t Lethal Company. You may get that much-needed breather to reorganize your thoughts and process the nightmare you just went through, but don’t ever neglect your health bar, and go into the next level with low health. Otherwise you will be punished—and quickly too.

Your health starts at 100 on a new save file and can be upgraded by 10 health points by paying for a Health Upgrade ($4K average pricing). But it’s the Health Packs where you may spend most of your cash in a single run (especially if you’re riding solo). Packs come in different sizes and prices:

Item Cost Replenishes Small Health Pack $3K 25HP Medium Health Pack $6K 50HP Large Health Pack $11K 100HP

Revived players can replenish health inside the truck. Another benefit to playing with teammates is that health can be shared by holding left-click at the back of a friend’s neck (where their health bar is located). This will give them 10HP from your health pool.

How to use Health Packs in R.E.P.O.

Items aren’t immediately used. You need to interact and consume them after they’ve spawned inside the truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After purchasing what you need, you cannot immediately use it in the store. Instead, go back into the truck after placing it and confirming your purchase at the extraction point inside the Service Station. Leave the store by holding left-click on the envelope button inside the R.E.P.O. truck. This is the large overhead display the Taxman uses to talk to you (exclusively with emojis). It is in the small window where the truck travels down a seemingly never-ending road that you can pick up any purchased item with left-click and press “E” to either use or activate. This will replenish your health points based on the pack you bought.

Used Health Packs will turn dark as the green plus symbol on the box disappears, indicating it has been consumed. If you forget to use the pack before the next level starts, don’t worry, the pack won’t disappear. Remember to consume it either before arriving to the next location or at the start of a new round.

