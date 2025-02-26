What do Energy Crystals do in R.E.P.O.

We all need a bit fuel to get us through the nightmare that is collecting valuables to please R.E.P.O.‘s Taxman, but are the Energy Crystals truly worth your time and investment?

Here is everything we know about the Energy Crystal in R.E.P.O.

Where to get Energy Crystals in R.E.P.O.

Is it worth the hassle? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Energy Crystals are just one of the many items sold in the Service Station. This is R.E.P.O.‘s store, located between every location, and it’s the only place you can buy these Crystals. You access it after completing the first level. Items here are randomly generated, so you cannot guarantee that an Energy Crystal will spawn. The price of a Crystal varies from $7K to $9K. The higher cost doesn’t change the size of the Crystal, nor its effectiveness.

Due to their steep price, it’s best to collect as many valuables in the first level, as this is when the game is at its lowest difficulty. While the quota is always randomly generated, we highly recommend exceeding it before moving onto the next level due to each Energy Crystals price tag. Whatever you extract (whether you match the quota or rise above it) can immediately be used inside the store with the total profit you made from the previous round.

R.E.P.O. Energy Crystal use

We got a long way to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most R.E.P.O. items, the Energy Crystal isn’t consumed or used by a player. Rather, it’s immediately installed inside the moving R.E.P.O. truck. This truck is how you travel to new locations. Purchasing one or more Energy Crystals will immediately activate an energy container, marked with a single lightning bolt on its front. This container doesn’t spawn at the start of a save file. You can see the crystals inside and a yellow meter to the right of it, marking your progress.

Purchasing six Energy Crystals from the store will fill the gauge on the container, but we’re not sure what filling it to the top does yet. Due to the high asking price per crystal, you could spend anywhere between $42K to $54K for crystals alone.

We highly recommend collecting these on a save file with friends. If you die in singleplayer mode, your save file will be deleted, and you’ll have to start from the beginning. This restarts your progress, forcing you to build your cashflow once again in the attempt to purchase Crystals for that mysterious container. We speculate this device has something to do with your stamina stat as the same symbol is used for both.

This article will be updated once more information is discovered.

