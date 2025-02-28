All R.E.P.O. items and upgrades

Money makes the world go round and this truly is the case when it comes to surviving R.E.P.O. Gather coin and spend it like it’s your first pay check—it’s time to become Inspector Gadget.

There’s strategy when it comes to winning R.E.P.O. as every item comes with a hefty price tag. If you want to survive for as long as possible, you best upgrade your stats, buy weapons, and choose the right gadget that suits your playstyle. Here are all items and what they do in R.E.P.O.

All R.E.P.O. items and what they do

So many choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapons and items can be carried in your inventory (three available slots). All items are purchased inside the Service Station (shop) between each level. You can use the accumulated total you gained from all previous levels you successfully extracted from. R.E.P.O. cruelly rounds down the total. So if you completed a level with $9.6K, you will enter the shop with $9K spending money.

Hold onto your money if you’re investing in a particular weapon or are accumulating upgrades and Energy Crystals. Any profit will carry over into the next round (so long as you survive the level to see the Service Station again). All items inside the store are randomized, meaning you cannot guarantee you will see the same item twice. There’s also a possibility of seeing duplicate items on the store’s shelves.

Let’s get into all R.E.P.O. items; their cost and function.

Throwables

Item Average cost Description

Grenade $3K We all know what you’re getting with this one. Press “E” to pull the pin and toss the nade towards your target. This can destroy valuables so be sure to steer clear from your cart full of loot when the nade is in bound.

Stun Grenade $3K A useful item to temporarily stun monsters standing within its radius. It can, must like every other throwable, harm yourself and teammates.

Shockwave Grenade $3K Works much like the Stun Grenade, but deals damage to monsters within its damage while halting their movements.

Stun Mine $3K Stuns anyone that walks atop it for approximately five seconds. You cannot move if you’re trapped inside it.

Shockwave Mine $3K The mine version of the Shockwave Grenade, it hinders movement and deals damage, although not as powerful as the standard nade.

Explosive Mine $3K The highly impactful mine that kills anyone who steps foot on it. Look out for the red beam as this indicates it is functioning properly. All mines will beep before they activate.

Zero Gravity Orb $44K-46K Creates a dome around the orb where the area within has zero gravity. Helpful in capturing monsters.

Drone

Item Average cost Function

Zero Gravity Drone $24K Locks onto the nearest object or living organism and gives them buoyancy. Slows down players, so best used against a incoming threat.

Recharge Drone $4K-5K Recharges devices that require power (e.g., Trackers).

Feather Drone $16K Lets you jump higher.

Roll Drone $10K Lets you roll further.

Indestructible Drone $28K Makes one item indestructible, great for large, heavy items. Alternatively, you can use this on smaller, high-value items if you’re being chased by something.

Miscellaneous

Item Average cost Function

Extraction Tracker $5K-7K Locates the next extraction point.

Valuable Tracker $15K Locates the nearest valuable to your location.

Energy Crystal $7K-9K Installed into the R.E.P.O.’s truck to recharge electrical tools (e.g., Trackers).

Rubber Duck $16K An explosive device that can ricochet off surfaces once thrown. This can hurt anyone caught in its path by either knocking them over or dealing explosive damage.

Pocket C.A.R.T. $17K-18K A small cart you can use for tiny, high-value items. Great if you’re in a rush.

C.A.R.T. $41K-45K You can buy another large cart so there’s two with you when you spawn into the next level. Really helpful for full lobbies.

All R.E.P.O. weapons

Item Average cost Description

Frying Pan $24K-27K A brute-force weapon that you can swing.

Gun $46K Don’t get too trigger happy using this, otherwise you can’t control where the bullet lands. Wait up to one second before shooting again for accuracy.

Tranq Gun $17K Temporarily puts monsters to sleep.

Shotgun $92K Pump action shotgun with unlimited ammo. It’s hunting season, boys. Third shot swings the shotgun behind you, making it difficult to control. Use “E” to shoot.

Sledge Hammer $44K-48K A brute force weapon you can swing. Best used horizontally or while performing 360 spins to clear monsters surrounding you. Slow and awful at swinging downwards.

Baseball Bat $24K-29K Another brute force weapon that’s got good handling and mobility.

Inflatable Hammer $9K Keeps enemies off your back but dishes minimal damage.

Sword $25K-26K Sword is held close to you, you cannot use the scroll wheel to increase its range.

All R.E.P.O. upgrades and what they do

Remember to upgrade and replenish health before heading into the next level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use an upgrade as the truck is moving between the Service Station and the next location (level). Upgrades will spawn inside the truck, where you can pick them up with left-click and press “E” to use the upgrade, changing your character’s stats. Upgrades cannot be shared amongst teammates and they only have one use. If you forget to upgrade before the level starts don’t worry, the boxes you purchased will spawn into the new level and sit in the truck, waiting for your safe return.

Upgrade Cost range Function Small Health Pack $3K-5K Replenish 25HP. Medium Health Pack $6K-10K Replenish 50HP. Large Health Pack $9K-12K Replenish 100HP. Stamina $2K Increase stamina by 10 points. Sprint Speed $6K-8K Increase sprint speed. Strength $6K-8K Increase strength to pick up larger, heavier items. Range $6K-8K Increase pick-up range (left-click). Tumble Launch $4K-5K Increase tumble launch distance.

