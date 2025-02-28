Forgot password
Watching a Clown coming through a door into a large room with tables and a red carpet
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All R.E.P.O. items and upgrades

Spend money to make money.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 01:34 pm

Money makes the world go round and this truly is the case when it comes to surviving R.E.P.O. Gather coin and spend it like it’s your first pay check—it’s time to become Inspector Gadget.

There’s strategy when it comes to winning R.E.P.O. as every item comes with a hefty price tag. If you want to survive for as long as possible, you best upgrade your stats, buy weapons, and choose the right gadget that suits your playstyle. Here are all items and what they do in R.E.P.O.

Table of contents

All R.E.P.O. items and what they do

The health packs on display inside R.E.P.O. Service Station with Large Health Pack highlighted
So many choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapons and items can be carried in your inventory (three available slots). All items are purchased inside the Service Station (shop) between each level. You can use the accumulated total you gained from all previous levels you successfully extracted from. R.E.P.O. cruelly rounds down the total. So if you completed a level with $9.6K, you will enter the shop with $9K spending money.

Hold onto your money if you’re investing in a particular weapon or are accumulating upgrades and Energy Crystals. Any profit will carry over into the next round (so long as you survive the level to see the Service Station again). All items inside the store are randomized, meaning you cannot guarantee you will see the same item twice. There’s also a possibility of seeing duplicate items on the store’s shelves.

Let’s get into all R.E.P.O. items; their cost and function.

Throwables

ItemAverage costDescription
Close up shot for item image of grenade
Grenade		$3KWe all know what you’re getting with this one. Press “E” to pull the pin and toss the nade towards your target. This can destroy valuables so be sure to steer clear from your cart full of loot when the nade is in bound.
Close up shot for item image of stun grenade
Stun Grenade		$3KA useful item to temporarily stun monsters standing within its radius. It can, must like every other throwable, harm yourself and teammates.
Close up shot for item image of shockwave grenade
Shockwave Grenade		$3KWorks much like the Stun Grenade, but deals damage to monsters within its damage while halting their movements.
Close up shot for item image of stun mine
Stun Mine		$3KStuns anyone that walks atop it for approximately five seconds. You cannot move if you’re trapped inside it.
Close up shot for item image of electric mine
Shockwave Mine		$3KThe mine version of the Shockwave Grenade, it hinders movement and deals damage, although not as powerful as the standard nade.
Close up shot for item image of explosive mine
Explosive Mine		$3KThe highly impactful mine that kills anyone who steps foot on it. Look out for the red beam as this indicates it is functioning properly. All mines will beep before they activate.
Close up shot for item image of zero gravity orb
Zero Gravity Orb		$44K-46KCreates a dome around the orb where the area within has zero gravity. Helpful in capturing monsters.

Drone

ItemAverage costFunction
Close up shot for item image of zero gravity drone
Zero Gravity Drone		$24KLocks onto the nearest object or living organism and gives them buoyancy. Slows down players, so best used against a incoming threat.
Close up shot for item image of recharge drone
Recharge Drone		$4K-5KRecharges devices that require power (e.g., Trackers).
Close up shot for item image of feather drone
Feather Drone		$16KLets you jump higher.
Close up shot for item image of roll drone
Roll Drone		$10KLets you roll further.
Close up shot for item image of indestructible drone
Indestructible Drone		$28KMakes one item indestructible, great for large, heavy items. Alternatively, you can use this on smaller, high-value items if you’re being chased by something.

Miscellaneous

ItemAverage costFunction
Close up shot for item image of extraction tracker
Extraction Tracker		$5K-7KLocates the next extraction point.
Close up shot for item image of valuable tracker
Valuable Tracker		$15KLocates the nearest valuable to your location.
Close up shot for item image of energy crystal
Energy Crystal		$7K-9KInstalled into the R.E.P.O.’s truck to recharge electrical tools (e.g., Trackers).
Close up shot for item image of rubber duck
Rubber Duck		$16KAn explosive device that can ricochet off surfaces once thrown. This can hurt anyone caught in its path by either knocking them over or dealing explosive damage.
Close up shot for item image of pocket cart
Pocket C.A.R.T.		$17K-18KA small cart you can use for tiny, high-value items. Great if you’re in a rush.
Close up shot for item image of cart
C.A.R.T.		$41K-45KYou can buy another large cart so there’s two with you when you spawn into the next level. Really helpful for full lobbies.

All R.E.P.O. weapons

ItemAverage costDescription
Close up shot for item image of frying pan
Frying Pan		$24K-27KA brute-force weapon that you can swing.
Close up shot for item image of gun
Gun		$46KDon’t get too trigger happy using this, otherwise you can’t control where the bullet lands. Wait up to one second before shooting again for accuracy.
Close up shot for item image of tranq gun
Tranq Gun		$17KTemporarily puts monsters to sleep.
Close up shot for item image of shotgun
Shotgun		$92KPump action shotgun with unlimited ammo. It’s hunting season, boys. Third shot swings the shotgun behind you, making it difficult to control. Use “E” to shoot.
Close up shot for item image of sledge hammer
Sledge Hammer		$44K-48KA brute force weapon you can swing. Best used horizontally or while performing 360 spins to clear monsters surrounding you. Slow and awful at swinging downwards.
Close up shot for item image of baseball bat
Baseball Bat		$24K-29KAnother brute force weapon that’s got good handling and mobility.
Close up shot for item image of inflatable hammer
Inflatable Hammer		$9KKeeps enemies off your back but dishes minimal damage.
Close up shot for item image of sword
Sword		$25K-26KSword is held close to you, you cannot use the scroll wheel to increase its range.

All R.E.P.O. upgrades and what they do

Holding up the stamina upgrade box inside the truck before going into the next level
Remember to upgrade and replenish health before heading into the next level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use an upgrade as the truck is moving between the Service Station and the next location (level). Upgrades will spawn inside the truck, where you can pick them up with left-click and press “E” to use the upgrade, changing your character’s stats. Upgrades cannot be shared amongst teammates and they only have one use. If you forget to upgrade before the level starts don’t worry, the boxes you purchased will spawn into the new level and sit in the truck, waiting for your safe return.

UpgradeCost rangeFunction
Small Health Pack$3K-5KReplenish 25HP.
Medium Health Pack$6K-10KReplenish 50HP.
Large Health Pack$9K-12KReplenish 100HP.
Stamina$2KIncrease stamina by 10 points.
Sprint Speed$6K-8KIncrease sprint speed.
Strength$6K-8KIncrease strength to pick up larger, heavier items.
Range$6K-8KIncrease pick-up range (left-click).
Tumble Launch$4K-5KIncrease tumble launch distance.
