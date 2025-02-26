You may be wondering how to extract in R.E.P.O. to escape the nightmare each level houses, but failing to meet the quota will not only displease the Taxman—it will also send you to Disposal, resulting in a game over where your save file is deleted.

If you want to progress and appease the Taxman, then here’s everything you need to know about paying the Taxman and extracting in R.E.P.O.

Full R.E.P.O. extract guide

Keep track of your progress by referring to the back of your cart as you explore the facility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you enter a R.E.P.O. level, you’re told the quota you need to hit and where to go to extract. Exiting out of the R.E.P.O. truck, you’re greeted by the cold, atmospheric interior of an abandoned facility. The quota and entrance is randomly generated every time. Tasked to locate valuable goods and avoid detection, you need to fill the cart near the entrance/exit until you’ve hit the required quota.

The back of the cart (where you can interact and pull it, indicated by the red hand icon) calculates the value total you’ve accumulated inside. You don’t need to only fill the cart with items of value, either. You can place goods straight onto the extraction point. This is especially useful for heavy objects that you can’t pick up without a teammate.

Don’t stand near the extraction point when the goods are being taken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching the quota (you can exceed it for a bonus), you need to move the cart onto the platform inside the extraction point. It’s a metal platform with a display above it near the entrance, sporting a crying face. Move the cart onto the platform when you’re ready.

You will know when you’ve hit the quota as a giant green tick will appear after the crying face switches to a smile. The platform suddenly closes in on itself and the valuable items you placed disappear. Move off the platform when you’ve reached or exceeded the quota. Standing on it after seeing the tick will crush you, killing you instantly. There is a three second countdown before extraction begins (where the crusher descends on the extraction point). You will lose the mission and have to start from the beginning of the game if you’re killed while playing solo.

Darkness engulfs the area when the quota is hit, implying it’s the end of the round, but monsters are still roaming. Exit through the truck you arrived in as quickly as you can. Turn around once you’re inside and look at the overhead display, where a chat between your character and the Taxman can be read. Press and hold interact on the bar that has a white envelope at its center; this executes the extraction, moving you on to the next level.

Spend your hard earned cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Between every level, you will have the opportunity to use what you earned from the previous mission on upgrades and items. This is the Service Station. Health is not replenished here, so be sure to purchase health packs if you need them. The game automatically saves when you enter the next level and your save file is deleted if you and your teammates die in a round.

