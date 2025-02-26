Forgot password
Crouched underneath a bed, staring out at a skeleton
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All controls in R.E.P.O.

Learn the controls so you don't get overwhelmed paying the Taxman.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 01:37 pm

The Taxman is waiting impatiently for you to hit their quota, but you need to know the controls before heading into your first job at R.E.P.O.

Here are all controls and what they do in R.E.P.O.

Table of contents

All R.E.P.O controls and what they do

Looking at the upgrades inside R.E.P.O's store with the Stamina Upgrade highlighted
Learn the basics in the Tutorial or use the table below as a refresher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Movement

ActionKey / buttonFunction
Move forwardWSelf explanatory.
Move leftASelf explanatory.
Move backSSelf explanatory.
Move rightDSelf explanatory.
JumpSpacebarSelf explanatory.
CrouchControl (set to toggle or hold)Self explanatory. You can use crouch to quiet your footsteps. Your flashlight will automatically switch off when crouched. Use this to stealthily maneuver around a monster.
SprintShift (set to toggle or hold)Used to run away from monsters or to quickly get around the map. Can sprint while holding valuable goods or usable items. Stamina depletes incredibly fast so prioritize upgrading this when you can as it doesn’t cost much. Each upgrade increases the default stamina bar of 40 by 10 stamina points.
TumbleQInstead of crouching, you use this to “fall with style.”

Grabbing

ActionControlFunction
GrabLeft-clickPick up usable items and press “E” to consume or use. When you have valuable goods in hand, make sure you’re paying attention to your surroundings, as banging into anything can damage the item (lower its value) or destroy it. You can only hold one item at a time and can sprint while holding an item.
RotateRight-clickWhen you’re holding an item, you can rotate the item with right-click.
PushMouse scrollUsed to push the cart, items, and valuable goods towards you.
PullMouse scrollUsed to pull the cart, items, and valuable goods towards you.

Other

ActionControlFunction
MapTab (toggle or hold)Items and the entrance/exit will appear on the map.
InteractEWhile doors can be opened by walking into them, you will predominately use E to activate an item or consume an upgrade.
First inventory slot1Pick up an item with left-click and press “1” to assign it to the first inventory slot. Press “1” again when you want to equip the item.
Second inventory slot2Pick up an item with left-click and press “2” to assign it to the second inventory slot. Press “2” again when you want to equip the item.
Third inventory slot3Pick up an item with left-click and press “3” to assign it to the third inventory slot. Press “3” again when you want to equip the item.
ChatTSelf explanatory.
ConfirmEnterSelf explanatory.
BackEscapeSelf explanatory.
MenuEscapeSelf explanatory.
Spectate next playerRight-clickIf you die mid-round and you still have friends alive, you can use left- and right- click to switch your perspective to a different player’s POV (this only works if there’s two or more players still alive).
Spectate previous playerLeft-clickExplained above.
Push to talkVYour microphone is automatically enabled the first time you launch R.E.P.O. You can disable push to talk in the settings.
