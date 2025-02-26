All controls in R.E.P.O.

The Taxman is waiting impatiently for you to hit their quota, but you need to know the controls before heading into your first job at R.E.P.O.

Here are all controls and what they do in R.E.P.O.

All R.E.P.O controls and what they do

Learn the basics in the Tutorial or use the table below as a refresher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Movement

Action Key / button Function Move forward W Self explanatory. Move left A Self explanatory. Move back S Self explanatory. Move right D Self explanatory. Jump Spacebar Self explanatory. Crouch Control (set to toggle or hold) Self explanatory. You can use crouch to quiet your footsteps. Your flashlight will automatically switch off when crouched. Use this to stealthily maneuver around a monster. Sprint Shift (set to toggle or hold) Used to run away from monsters or to quickly get around the map. Can sprint while holding valuable goods or usable items. Stamina depletes incredibly fast so prioritize upgrading this when you can as it doesn’t cost much. Each upgrade increases the default stamina bar of 40 by 10 stamina points. Tumble Q Instead of crouching, you use this to “fall with style.”

Grabbing

Action Control Function Grab Left-click Pick up usable items and press “E” to consume or use. When you have valuable goods in hand, make sure you’re paying attention to your surroundings, as banging into anything can damage the item (lower its value) or destroy it. You can only hold one item at a time and can sprint while holding an item. Rotate Right-click When you’re holding an item, you can rotate the item with right-click. Push Mouse scroll Used to push the cart, items, and valuable goods towards you. Pull Mouse scroll Used to pull the cart, items, and valuable goods towards you.

Other

Action Control Function Map Tab (toggle or hold) Items and the entrance/exit will appear on the map. Interact E While doors can be opened by walking into them, you will predominately use E to activate an item or consume an upgrade. First inventory slot 1 Pick up an item with left-click and press “1” to assign it to the first inventory slot. Press “1” again when you want to equip the item. Second inventory slot 2 Pick up an item with left-click and press “2” to assign it to the second inventory slot. Press “2” again when you want to equip the item. Third inventory slot 3 Pick up an item with left-click and press “3” to assign it to the third inventory slot. Press “3” again when you want to equip the item. Chat T Self explanatory. Confirm Enter Self explanatory. Back Escape Self explanatory. Menu Escape Self explanatory. Spectate next player Right-click If you die mid-round and you still have friends alive, you can use left- and right- click to switch your perspective to a different player’s POV (this only works if there’s two or more players still alive). Spectate previous player Left-click Explained above. Push to talk V Your microphone is automatically enabled the first time you launch R.E.P.O. You can disable push to talk in the settings.

