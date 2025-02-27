All R.E.P.O. monsters and how to deal with them

The R.E.P.O. monsters are savage to those bravely facing their taxes alone. You get warned of the dangers that lurk beyond the unwelcoming entrance by the Taxman, who’s crying tears of joy as it enjoys seeing you struggle.

R.E.P.O. is incredibly unforgiving to new explorers. Without any weapons to fight back and a painfully short stamina bar, panic is an inevitability. To make matters worse, some valuables you pick up can hugely impact your game—and not in a positive way. Not only do you have to transfer goods onto the extraction point, but some items like the Music Box actively try to ruin your run (as it makes you continuously spin when you have the box in hand).

So, if you’re looking for a bestiary and some survival tips, here is how to deal with all R.E.P.O. monsters.

All monsters and how to evade them in R.E.P.O.

I’m uncertain how many monsters reside within R.E.P.O. Unlike Lethal Company, which has a bestiary you can refer to, you have to get close to R.E.P.O‘s monsters to get their name. I got Energy Crystals to collect—I’m not trying to get my head torn off, introducing myself to giant heads, laser beams, and duckies. We’re collecting data as I type this, accumulating official monster names, and developing survival strategies to manage R.E.P.O.‘s monsters.

Some monsters don’t hurt you or deal minimal damage. They, instead, are there to jumpscare you or alert other, more lethal monsters to your whereabouts. At the time of writing, we’ve found that monsters (although randomly generated) seem to have a set spawn to particular locations (levels). We will add the level you can find each monster in as we conduct more research.

Here is every monster we’ve discovered: their threat level, how to avoid, and what they do. Some entries have their official name, others have a placeholder until we can confirm their identity by shaking their hand (and getting it bit off in return).

Tip: Look at the chat inside the truck for the Taxman’s message when you enter a location. It will often hint at one type of enemy that spawns.

So far, we have taken nine screenshots and identified three monsters, but I’ve already seen and experienced new, albeit brief encounters, with the sole purpose of jumpscare me. They’re a bit camera-shy shy but I will capture them—eventually.

Spewer

If piranhas were radioactive and could fly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : Low

: Low Map: Witch Academy

Monster summary

The Spewer is a tadpole-looking monster that flies around. It spits acid from its mouth and has two main functions: Spew acid at you or latch onto your neck. If it does the latter, its tail coils around your neck and the Spewer starts continuously throwing out bile. This doesn’t impact you, however. It’s your teammates who are in the danger zone.

Survival strategies

Keep back to avoid taking damage. It doesn’t fly particularly fast. If it wraps itself around you, make sure your teammates do not attempt to take it off, otherwise they’re at risk of taking damage from its bile. The Spewer will eventually fall off.

Long Neck

The graininess only adds to the horror. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : Low

: Low Map: Witch Academy

Monster summary

Surprisingly, Long Neck isn’t much of a threat. It moves around the map incredibly slowly, waiting for you to stand in front of it so it can use its bent neck to swing and hit you.

Survival strategies

This entity is incredibly easy to avoid. Just move into another room and continue exploring, looking for valuables while remembering where you last saw him. Refer to the map in case you get lost.

Cloak

We will get a better picture, I promise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : Medium

: Medium Map: Manor

Monster summary

The Cloak isn’t much of a threat if you’re seeing the back of it. It’s only when it turns around that your life becomes threatened. The Cloak resembles No Face from Spirited Away as its body consists of a single black cloak with a white skull-like head and hands at the bottom. It will charge you if you’re spotted. It will one-shot you if you’re caught out.

Survival strategies

Stay behind the Cloak at all times and move into another room as soon as you can to avoid alerting this entity to your location.

Gnome

A persistent nuisance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : Low

: Low Map: Manor

Monster summary

The Gnome acts similarly to the Apex Predator in that it follows you around. It’s quite persistent and a nuisance to deal ,with as it attacks you if you get too close. The problem is handling this entity while another, larger threat is after you. It will deal minimal but consistent damage that puts you in a vulnerable position.

Survival strategies

We believe weapons would be useful against the Gnome, but we haven’t had the chance to test this out yet. For now, create distance from this monster and hope it will lose sight of you.

Floating Head

R.E.P.O.‘s bully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : High

: High Map: TBD

Monster summary

This is exactly what it sounds like—a giant Floating Head. The Head is one of the hardest monsters to run away from as it’s incredibly persistent once it notices you. Its attacking phase is evident by its widened eyes and open mouth, where it will lunge and bite you if it gets close.

Survival strategies

Run. Just run. We imagine there are weapons you can use against this entity. But a weapon isn’t always guaranteed as this entity could spawn in at the start of your adventure. Stay on high alert, watch the doors as it can open them, and upgrade your sprint or stamina to get away from this monster. It can lose track of you if you keep moving.

Warning: Hiding under furniture doesn’t help if the monster sees you.

Reaper

A year of social distancing has led to this moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : Low

: Low Map: TBD

Monster summary

The Reaper is a dual-wielding maniac that waddles around the map. Like most R.E.P.O. monsters, the Reaper can open doors. This makes it somewhat hard to detect as it’s stealthy and quiet. It moves slowly until it notices you. That’s when it winds up its blades and starts swinging them around. It will chase you, trying to catch you with its weapons.

Survival strategies

Keep your distance and move into another room the moment you see the Reaper appear. It doesn’t chase for long, and we believe it has a similar short, aggressive phase to the Apex Predator. The Reaper struggles to chase players and instead only punishes the oblivious players it’s snuck up on.

Ceiling Eye

The all-seeing eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : Low

: Low Map: Manor

Monster summary

The Ceiling Eye deals very minimal damage, taking two health points every few seconds. This only happens if you’re caught in its gaze. The Eye will pull you in, forcing you to look at it. While it doesn’t hurt much, the main threat is that it alerts other monsters to your whereabouts. This entity almost acts like an alarm system, punishing you for not being stealthy as you explore the area.

Survival strategies

Leave the room as soon as you see this Eye. Don’t stay a moment longer. Yes, your vision will get pulled, but so long as you’re close to an exit, you can pull yourself away. The Eye’s gaze only works within the room it spawns in.

Apex Predator

Yes, that’s its name. I hope you never find out why. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : Low to medium

: Low to medium Map: TBD

Monster summary

The Apex Predator is an adorable arsehole. This little guy will seem innocent at first, but he has an aggressive side. We hope you never see it. The duck follows you around the map, waddling and dancing, it’s almost hynotizing. He’s inviting you to pick it up, but trust your instincts and ignore that itch for curiosity, for it’ll only get you killed. If you in any way touch the duck, its mouth will split open, showcasing rows of endless teeth, ready to snap you in half. He flies into the air and starts chasing you, but this phase lasts around 10 seconds.

Survival strategies

The duck will do everything in its power to make you grab him. It follows your crosshair, jumps into the cart when you’re placing items inside, and will quickly become your ride or die—all in its persistent attempt to make you hold him. Honestly, the best thing to do is ignore this guy. Pretend he doesn’t exist. It’s difficult when he makes him presence known every moment, but do your very best moving your crosshair away from him. Beware that if he takes any damage, be it from your own hand or an object, he will transform and attack.

Beamer Boy

Welp, GGs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Threat : High

: High Map: TBD

Monster summary

The Beamer is absolutely brutal if you find yourself trapped at the spawn with this thing ahead of you. It’s identifiable with a giant mouth resting at the center of its body, but this isn’t where the threat lies. It’s in its head that a giant beam can form once it notices you. The laser builds until it shoots out a single beam, moving across the ground horizontally. Anything in its path will get annihilated.

Survival strategies

The Beamer is easy to avoid if you’re constantly moving around the map. It’s not particularly quick, but if you’re caught out inside the extraction point or fail to notice it open the door behind you, then it’s game over for you. Similar to the Floating Head, it’s best to keep your head on a constant swivel, paying attention to doors you haven’t opened yet. As it has a long wind-up time, use it to your advantage to leave the room you’re in and move away from the door. This way you won’t die to the beam.

