All monsters in Lethal Company and how to deal with them

Some of these monsters truly are lethal with their one-hit moves in Lethal Company. But you can’t run away from everything, so what do you do when you end up face-to-face with a Forest Giant patrolling your ship?

This is how to deal with every monster in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company: All monsters and how to avoid or kill them

Put your trust in the Zap gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

Facility monsters (interior)

The first are Facility monsters. These are monsters that spawn and live exclusively inside the Moon’s Facilities. A lot can be killed with either a Shovel or Stop-Sign, while others can simply be avoided at all costs. Crucial items to hold onto here are Shovels, Pro-flashlights, Zap guns, and TZP Inhalants.

Most of the enemies can be killed, but it is best to proceed with caution and assume that everything will one-shot you. Some monsters seemingly can’t be defeated like the Forest Giant, Girl in Red Dress, and Coil-Heads. Your best bet is to retreat to the Home Base and return to orbit. Try not to stay out past 6pm and avoid dangerous Moons: Rend, Dine, and Titan.

– Takes around four Shovel or Stop-Sign hits to kill. They’ll only attack if you get too close so try and find a way around them if you spot them at the end of a corridor. Snare Fleas – Takes up to three Shovel or Stop-Sign whacks to kill. If these get on one of your teammates, use one of the weapons to get the flea off them. You can spot these creatures using right-click to scan and point the Pro-flashlight to the ceiling.

– Takes approximately six hits to kill. Can use either the Zap Gun or Stun Grenade against it to then attack with Shovels and Sign-Posts. Team up with your friends to take this monster out. Spore Lizards – Harmless if left alone. If provoked, it will emit purple smoke that does small ticking damage over time.

– Evade by jumping over it and avoiding dead ends. They are often spotted on stairwells and doorways. Slow moving so you have enough time to react if one of them appears. Thumpers – Use Boombox to lure the Thumper to one side of the Facility. If the Thumper chases you, try to avoid long corridors and run in a straight line as these monsters move incredibly fast.

– Keep moving while staring directly at the Coil-Head. Try to remember the Facility’s layout in case you run into one of these. They be stunned. Jesters – After seeing the Jester, leave the Facility as soon as possible before the Jester enters its final phase (40 seconds). These know where you are at all times so we recommend retreating back to orbit.

– Anyone haunted should tell their teammates and attempt to escape via the Home Base. The haunted person cannot evade the Girl in Red Dress. There are currently no ways to defeat her either and she can instantly kill you if she touches you. Bracken – Look at the Bracken for a short amount of time to stop it from attacking. The Flower Man will attack if you stare too long. Use a Zap Gun against the Bracken if it attacks and hit it with the Shovel up to four times.

Moon monsters (mostly harmless)

Some monsters specifically roam around the Moon during the day but never inside the Facilities. A lot of these are harmless unless you provoke them. They serve the primary purpose of adding another layer to the Moon’s habitat, instead of leaving all of the wildlife inside the Facilities.

Leave these creatures alone and proceed to the Facility for your scrap run. The only monsters you need to worry about are Baboon Hawks who will attack in groups and can kill in two hits.

Circuit Bees – Harmless if you leave them alone. Use the TZP-Inhalant if you want to steal the hive. Make sure your inventory is empty (aside from the Inhalant) and sprint back to the Home Base using right-click to find it in the scan or placing down a Boombox by the base’s entrance. Shut the doors behind you to keep the bees out.

– You should run away if the Hawks group up to attack you. They can be killed with multiple hits if you find one on its own. Manticoils – Completely harmless but can be killed with a Shovel or Sign-Post if you want to take your frustrations out over your teammate’s obnoxious clown horn honking.

Monsters that come out after 6pm (Lethal Company bosses)

The final monsters in Lethal Company are the Forest Giant, Earth Leviathan, and Eyeless Dogs. These appear on the Moon after 6pm. Dangerous Moons like Dine and Titan, alongside any weather reports, have a higher chance of these monsters appearing (regardless of the time).

Forest Giant – Try to avoid this monster at all costs. Multiple can spawn in at once. We recommend the Boombox to lure this creature away from the Home Base. Alternatively, the TZP-Inhalant is great to retreat to the Facility or Home Base and get away from the Giant if it is chasing you. Finally, the Zap Gun and Stun Grenade can free any teammates from the Giant’s grasp if it attacks.

– The ground will shake near you if the Leviathan is close by. It stays underground until it finds you directly above it. You will get killed if you stand still in the rumbles. Run away from the Leviathan instead, before it attacks. Eyeless Dogs – These take a long time to kill but you should use a combat strategy of stunning them with the Zap Gun and hitting them repeatedly with the Shovel or Sign-Post. These creatures can die from thunderstorms.

We do not recommend taking any of these monsters on if you are playing Lethal Company on your own. They can kill you easily and are quite hard to avoid. We recommend the Zap Gun, Stun Grenades, and the TZP-Inhalant to avoid these monsters if you accidentally stay out past curfew.