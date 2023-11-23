The Hoarding Bug is one of the monsters that you’ll encounter the most whenever playing Lethal Company.

Though it looks quite scary the first time you see it, you’ll probably get used to it after some time. This is because it’s pretty common to come across the Hoarding Bug when you’re looking for loot in the game.

Here’s what you need to do whenever you see a Hoarding Bug in Lethal Company.

What is the Hoarding Bug in Lethal Company?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hoarding Bug is a large monster in Lethal Company. It has a brown color, four paws, and two big red eyes.

Where do you find the Hoarding Bug in Lethal Company?

The Hoarding Bugs can be found inside the Facility. They collect scraps just like you and your crewmates, and they will automatically lead you to their loot if you follow them.

How to deal with the Hoarding Bug in Lethal Company

First of all, the Hoarding Bug is a practically harmless creature under normal circumstances as it will not attack you on sight, except if you attempt to steal its loot.

In case you want to steal from it (and you probably do), we highly recommend you attack while it’s still ignoring you so that you can get the upper hand. You can kill a Hoarding Bug with three or four Shovel or Stop-Sign hits.

In case you come across a group of Hoarding Bugs, it’s best not to upset them. It’s difficult to escape from a group of Hoarding Bugs because they move faster than you, and you could risk losing your life. If you get overwhelmed by a group of Hoarding Bugs, drop some items from your inventory, as this will make them give up the chase and just run away with the loot.