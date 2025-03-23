How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Lifting up a Gnome inside the McJannek Station in R.E.P.O.
R.E.P.O. strength chart

Become the twentieth R.E.P.O. monster.
Published: Mar 23, 2025 04:15 pm

Yes, R.E.P.O. is a horror game, but nothing is stopping you from becoming a nightmare yourself. Scare away the competition and complete your quotas with ease by building your muscles to lift any monster to the nearest exit. Show them that it’s you they should be afraid of.

All but one R.E.P.O. monster can be thrown off the map as the layout grows more complex in design from level six. This means you don’t have to buy weapons to make a difference in upcoming rounds or to increase those survival odds. Regardless of whether you’re playing alone or with friends, it’s best you aim to cap out your strength so that you can pick up monsters to throw them to their deaths or slam them to the ground if a pit isn’t nearby.

Here is everything you need to know about strength in R.E.P.O.

How to kill monsters in R.E.P.O.: Strength requirements and monster chart

Skip weapons altogether. Video by Dot Esports

Having max strength means you can pick up most monsters without the need to stun them. This means you can save money for other upgrades, Drones, and Health Packs, as you won’t need to rely so heavily on Stun Grenades/Mines or the handy Tranq Gun to get you through every round. Max strength stuns monsters simply by interacting with their body (when your cursor turns yellow), letting you lift them as the enemy curls up into a frozen state.

Note:

Picking up a single monster as a team (with two or more players) adds your strength together, creating a stronger and more reliable unit than playing alone. This is particularly helpful in the earlier rounds when you want extra money for weapons, health, and Drones.

Here is our strength chart for all R.E.P.O. monsters.

MonsterStrength Upgrade requirementDo you need to stun?Number of hits against the ground to kill the monster
Animal face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Animal		FourNoFive
Apex Predator full body close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Apex Predator		Yes. Clicking on this enemy will always aggravate him, bringing out the Apex Predator. You can use Academy Cauldrons, Manor Toilets, or the Extractor to defeat this evil ducky. Strength Upgrade won’t overrule his transformation. You can pick this enemy up with default strength after stunning him.Five
Banger full body close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Banger		NoneNoTwo
Bowtie full body close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Bowtie		NineNoThree
Chef face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Chef		NineNoFive
Clown full body close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Clown		13NoSix
Gnome close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Gnome		NoneNoOne
Headman close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Headman		13NoEight
Hidden breath close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Hidden		FourNoFour
Huntsman full body close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Huntsman		NineYes. Huntsman will still shoot if you click on him. Wait for him to trip to pick him up with ease.Eight
Mentalist full body close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Mentalist		FourNoCurrently being researched
Peeper close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Peeper
Reaper face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Reaper		NineNoFive
Robe face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Robe		13No10
Rugrat face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Rugrat		ThreeNoSix
Shadow Child face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Shadow Child		NineNoCurrently being researched
Spewer face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Spewer		TwoNoTwo
Trudge full body close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Trudge		13NoCurrently being researched
Upscream face close up shot in R.E.P.O.
Upscream		ThreeNoThree

While you can continuously upgrade your stats in R.E.P.O. by buying them inside the Service Station, each stat eventually caps out. You don’t need to upgrade your strength again once you hit 13 Strength. This is the max you need to lift all enemies, turning you into the monster they will now fear.

Monsters start spawning in abundance from double-digit levels. While the difficulty reaches its highest point at level 11, the game continues indefinitely (so long as you can survive each round). Extraction points also cap out at four per level, where the difficulty shifts to maneuvering around the map filled with death pits, lava and acid pools, and random holes in the floor in front of closed doors.

