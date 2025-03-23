R.E.P.O. strength chart

Yes, R.E.P.O. is a horror game, but nothing is stopping you from becoming a nightmare yourself. Scare away the competition and complete your quotas with ease by building your muscles to lift any monster to the nearest exit. Show them that it’s you they should be afraid of.

All but one R.E.P.O. monster can be thrown off the map as the layout grows more complex in design from level six. This means you don’t have to buy weapons to make a difference in upcoming rounds or to increase those survival odds. Regardless of whether you’re playing alone or with friends, it’s best you aim to cap out your strength so that you can pick up monsters to throw them to their deaths or slam them to the ground if a pit isn’t nearby.

Here is everything you need to know about strength in R.E.P.O.

How to kill monsters in R.E.P.O.: Strength requirements and monster chart

Having max strength means you can pick up most monsters without the need to stun them. This means you can save money for other upgrades, Drones, and Health Packs, as you won’t need to rely so heavily on Stun Grenades/Mines or the handy Tranq Gun to get you through every round. Max strength stuns monsters simply by interacting with their body (when your cursor turns yellow), letting you lift them as the enemy curls up into a frozen state.

Note: Picking up a single monster as a team (with two or more players) adds your strength together, creating a stronger and more reliable unit than playing alone. This is particularly helpful in the earlier rounds when you want extra money for weapons, health, and Drones.

Here is our strength chart for all R.E.P.O. monsters.

Monster Strength Upgrade requirement Do you need to stun? Number of hits against the ground to kill the monster

Animal Four No Five

Apex Predator – Yes. Clicking on this enemy will always aggravate him, bringing out the Apex Predator. You can use Academy Cauldrons, Manor Toilets, or the Extractor to defeat this evil ducky. Strength Upgrade won’t overrule his transformation. You can pick this enemy up with default strength after stunning him. Five

Banger None No Two

Bowtie Nine No Three

Chef Nine No Five

Clown 13 No Six

Gnome None No One

Headman 13 No Eight

Hidden Four No Four

Huntsman Nine Yes. Huntsman will still shoot if you click on him. Wait for him to trip to pick him up with ease. Eight

Mentalist Four No Currently being researched

Peeper – – –

Reaper Nine No Five

Robe 13 No 10

Rugrat Three No Six

Shadow Child Nine No Currently being researched

Spewer Two No Two

Trudge 13 No Currently being researched

Upscream Three No Three

While you can continuously upgrade your stats in R.E.P.O. by buying them inside the Service Station, each stat eventually caps out. You don’t need to upgrade your strength again once you hit 13 Strength. This is the max you need to lift all enemies, turning you into the monster they will now fear.

Monsters start spawning in abundance from double-digit levels. While the difficulty reaches its highest point at level 11, the game continues indefinitely (so long as you can survive each round). Extraction points also cap out at four per level, where the difficulty shifts to maneuvering around the map filled with death pits, lava and acid pools, and random holes in the floor in front of closed doors.

