Does R.E.P.O. have an ending? – Answered

R.E.P.O. is a hit new survival horror game taking over Steam right now, tasking players with surviving levels with monsters as they look for items to sell before moving onto the next level.

As you progress, the number of extraction points increases as does the level of difficulty, the number of monsters per map, and the number of valuable items. If you haven’t been upgrading your character or working together well with other players, you won’t last long the further you dive in.

That does beg the question, though, what is the overall plot, and does it have an ending you are trying to reach?

How many levels does REPO have and is there an end?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other early access games, R.E.P.O. currently does not have an ending. Instead, players continuously go from level to level, spawning in a new map, until they eventually die and have to restart from level one all over again.

Most players only make it until level six before they perish or lose a run, forcing them to start over again, with only the best bots able to get further into the double digits. So we don’t blame you for wondering if an ending exists because it’s very difficult to get to some of the further levels as you play—without either being good or cheating.

Using a god mode mod we installed, we were able to go pretty far into the game as more levels appeared over time with no ending in sight. Like with other co-op horror looters like Lethal Company in early access, your main goal is to try and get as far as possible until you eventually die, rather than getting any sort of closure and ending.

However, you could argue that there is an ending during the Game Over sequence when playing with friends. When every player dies in a level, and you get a game over after failing to pay the taxman, all players are dropped into an area and forced to fight one another to be the last one standing. The lone survivor is called the King of the Losers and gets a tiny gold crown that sits on the character’s head during their next run.

You could argue that the Game Over ending is the bad ending and, therefore, is a way the game ends, but it isn’t a complete ending or tells us much about the world and why we are little robots collecting valuables for a sentient taxman, we never see or hear from outside of the random emoji-themed message.

Maybe the developers will add more levels and a complete ending in the future, but it is reason to believe that the game will go on as long as you can complete each level, with difficulty increasing over time.

