All guns in R.E.P.O. and how to get them

Spend your tax money on R.E.P.O. guns and get back out there this instant—these monsters don’t know who they’re messing with.

Here are all R.E.P.O. guns you can get your hands on to make the monsters regret ever looking your way.

How to get guns in R.E.P.O.

As throwables and melee weapons require a bit more accuracy that would result in friendly fire casualties in shaky hands, you may find better luck in the reliable R.E.P.O. firearms. Purchased at the Service Station, each firearm costs a pretty penny; being a high-risk, high-reward investment that’ll surely give you confidence heading into the next round.

The downside to these weapons is that their spawn inside the Service Station only has a small chance to appear, as the store’s stock is rotated out every time you visit it. So, there’s a good chance you never find a firearm in a single playthrough. If you’re really lucky (and super rich), there’s a chance of all three weapons making an appearance. The cost of each gun is steep, making them investment pieces that’ll surely bring you luck into the next level. If you and your team fail to exfil with these weapons, or get sent to the Disposal Area, you will have to hustle for more money to buy them again.

Here are all R.E.P.O. guns you can buy:

Item Average cost Description

Tranq Gun $17,000 Temporarily puts monsters to sleep.

Gun $46,000 A standard firearm. Don’t get too trigger happy using this, otherwise you can’t control where the bullet lands and will waste its ammunition.

Shotgun $92,000 It’s hunting season, boys. Third shot swings the shotgun behind you, giving it uncontrollable recoil. Make every shot count.

How to use guns in R.E.P.O.

All good things must come to an end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip the firearm to one of your inventory slots before you use it. Then bring it out and fire using “E.” These weapons have knockback effects, making it hard to control the recoil. Accuracy is hard to come by with R.E.P.O.‘s weapons so be patient and don’t panic. Spraying and praying won’t get you far. Aim the gun directly at the monster you want to shoot and hold fire, only shooting when the gun and monster lines up correctly. Wait up to one second before firing again, that way the next shot will be accurate too. Getting too trigger-happy will waste your bullets and give the monster time to bridge the gap between yourself and its grinning, salivating mouth.

All items (including guns) have a charge bar. This acts as the magazine size for firearms. You can replenish a weapon’s ammunition (or charge) with a Recharge Drone or at the Charging Station. This means there’s strategy to handling the firearms, as they will inevitably die. You cannot rely on these to get you through every round unless you have a good supply of Energy Crystals and a fully powered Recharge Drone to back you up.

Tranq Gun

I (almost) feel bad. Video by Dot Esports

The Tranq Gun does exactly what it says on the tin as it temporarily knocks out the entity you’ve shot a dart into. This weapon cannot kill a monster, but it can bring its movements to a standstill for a short period of time, allowing you to escape the area. It’s particularly useful when you need to exfil as monsters grow more aggressive and smarter, patrolling the area you need to travel through to reach the R.E.P.O. truck.

The stun effects last approximately 15 seconds. While we’re going to test which monsters you can use the Tranq Gun on, we speculate this won’t work on the Apex Predator as our tests with this weapon have already shown that this monster isn’t scared of anything. An attempt to stun or kill it will likely end with your decapitation.

This firearm is difficult to aim with as you can easily whiff your shot if you move at the last moment. Stay calm and line up your cursor. A headshot isn’t necessary here. Aim for the largest part of the monster’s body, preferably when it’s standing still. There are only three shots in the chamber, so you will need to recharge the Tranq Gun if you want to use it again.

