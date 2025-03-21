The wait is over: Silksong might finally have an actual release date

Hollow Knight: Silksong believers might finally be getting their prayers answered, with a prominent leaker claiming the game is releasing soon.

EXta1s, a prominent gaming insider, claims that the long-awaited title will be released in June 2025 “at the latest,” with an Xbox Game Pass version also coming out around that time. The insider added that Microsoft was given the deadline, but it remains to be seen if it’s true.

Like most rumors and supposed insider leaks, it’s always best to take them with a pinch of salt, especially when they come from a singular source. But given how long Silksong fans have waited for the game since its initial reveal, we will take any opium we can get right now.

But who is eXtas1s? And why should we take their word? Looking at their track record, they mainly focus on games coming to Game Pass. Recently, they failed to predict that Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 would shadow drop at an event in the Summer, with a trainer revealing the date recently instead.

Some of their other reveals have also been spotted or debunked lately, though they have had many successes, such as Game Awards leaks, among a few other confirmed announcements. Though not everything they have said has come true in recent months.

This is one in a long line of Silksong launch date leaks since the game’s first announcement video in February 2019. Since then, information about the title has been sporadic at best, and it has cultivated a large audience that wants to see the game after a six-year wait, so if it were to drop this year, it would be long overdue.

There’s always the chance that the game might also get revealed beforehand. Nintendo’s big Switch 2 showcase is fast approaching on April 2 and would serve as a great way to show off the game on next-gen hardware, even if it’s coming to multiple devices. After all, we know so little about the game that even a small showcase showing off new bosses, weapons, and more,would be a welcome site in an already packed showcase.

