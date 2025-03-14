Best gifts to romance Caldarus in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria, much like any other farming sim, is home to many lovable NPCs you can get better acquainted with like Caldarus, who has plenty of gifts you can give him to pursue a romance after the March 10 update.

Caldarus is one of two NPCs who have recieved additional Heart Levels with this new update. Here’s everything you need to know about his gift preferences to help you unlock more of his new storyline.

Caldarus’ Loved and Liked Gifts in Fields of Mistria

Remember that even if you can't find the ingredients you need, you might find preferred gifts by other means.

Gifting Caldarus anything in Fields of Mistria requires you to have cleared certain objectives before you can meet him in his human form. You’ll need to reach the 60th mining floor and clear the fire seal within this room. You will then unlock a cutscene and the new location of the Deep Woods.

After you’ve done that, you can get into making some of Caldarus’ preferred gifts. As with anyone in Fields of Mistria, loved gifts are a lot harder to obtain compared to liked gifts. Keep an eye on what you have in your inventory to consider which recipes you can more easily tackle. Additionally, note that not all these preferred items are foods. There are a couple of forageable items you might stumble upon when exploring its world.

Loved Gift Loved Gift Recipe Liked Gift Liked Gift Recipe Apple Honey Curry Apple, Honey, Curry Powder, Sweet Potato, Onion, Rice Beet Soup Beet, Carrot, Potato, Onion, Cabbage, Milk Fried Rice Rice, Chicken Egg, Carrot, Peas, Water Chestnut, Soy Sauce Breath of Flame Lava Caves Forageable item Harvest Plate Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Cranberry, Pumpkin, Onion, Rosemary Chili Coconut Curry Coconut Milk, Chili Pepper, Curry Powder, Cave Mushroom, Rice Mont Blanc Chestnut, Sugar, Chicken Egg, Milk, Butter, Flour Chocolate Cake Chocolate, Flour, Sugar, Chicken Egg Seafood Boil Crab x2, Mines Mussels x2, Crayfish x2, Corn, Hot Potato, Butter Crab Cakes Crab x2, Chicken Egg, Mayonnaise, Flour, Dill Seafood Snow Pea Noodles Snow Peas, Noodles, King Crab, Bonito, Herring, Soy Sauce Fish Tacos Corn, Cod, Mayonnaise, Chili Pepper, Tide Lettuce Spring Galette Fiddlehead, Morel Mushroom, Wild Leek, Flour, Butter, Cheese Golden Cheesecake Golden Cheese x2, Golden Egg x2, Golden Milk x2, Golden Butter x2, Flour x2, Suagr x2 Statuette of Caldarus Archaeology item Golden Cookies Golden Egg x2, Golden Milk x2, Golden Butter x2, Flour x2, Chocolate x2, Sugar x2 Sushi Platter Tuna, Salmon, Macherel, Rice, Seaweed, Soy Sauce Ice Cream Sundae Ice Block, Sugar, Milk, Chocolate, Butter, Flour Lobster Roll Lobster, Bread, Mayonnaise, Lemon, Wild Leek Mushroom Steak Dinner Oyster Mushroom, Butter, Cauliflower, Beet, Tide Lettuce Perch Risotto Perch, Rice, Butter, Garlic, Rosemary Pumpkin Pie Pumpkin, Flour, Sugar, Milk, Chicken Egg Sea Bream Rice Sea Bream, Soy Sauce, Cave Mushroom, Earthshroom, Rice Vegetable Pot Pie Potato, Turnip, Carrot, Peas, Flour Vegetable Quiche Chicken Egg, Milk, Flour, Potato, Wild Leek

