Best gifts to romance Caldarus in Fields of Mistria

It's dragon fever season.
Published: Mar 14, 2025 10:15 am

Fields of Mistria, much like any other farming sim, is home to many lovable NPCs you can get better acquainted with like Caldarus, who has plenty of gifts you can give him to pursue a romance after the March 10 update.

Caldarus is one of two NPCs who have recieved additional Heart Levels with this new update. Here’s everything you need to know about his gift preferences to help you unlock more of his new storyline.

Caldarus’ Loved and Liked Gifts in Fields of Mistria

One of Caldarus' liked gifts in Fields of Mistria (a Lobster Roll in Balor's Wagon)
Remember that even if you can’t find the ingredients you need, you might find preferred gifts by other means. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gifting Caldarus anything in Fields of Mistria requires you to have cleared certain objectives before you can meet him in his human form. You’ll need to reach the 60th mining floor and clear the fire seal within this room. You will then unlock a cutscene and the new location of the Deep Woods.

After you’ve done that, you can get into making some of Caldarus’ preferred gifts. As with anyone in Fields of Mistria, loved gifts are a lot harder to obtain compared to liked gifts. Keep an eye on what you have in your inventory to consider which recipes you can more easily tackle. Additionally, note that not all these preferred items are foods. There are a couple of forageable items you might stumble upon when exploring its world.

Loved GiftLoved Gift RecipeLiked GiftLiked Gift Recipe
Apple Honey CurryApple, Honey, Curry Powder, Sweet Potato, Onion, RiceBeet SoupBeet, Carrot, Potato, Onion, Cabbage, Milk
Fried RiceRice, Chicken Egg, Carrot, Peas, Water Chestnut, Soy SauceBreath of FlameLava Caves Forageable item
Harvest PlateSweet Potato, Broccoli, Cranberry, Pumpkin, Onion, RosemaryChili Coconut CurryCoconut Milk, Chili Pepper, Curry Powder, Cave Mushroom, Rice
Mont Blanc Chestnut, Sugar, Chicken Egg, Milk, Butter, FlourChocolate CakeChocolate, Flour, Sugar, Chicken Egg
Seafood BoilCrab x2, Mines Mussels x2, Crayfish x2, Corn, Hot Potato, ButterCrab CakesCrab x2, Chicken Egg, Mayonnaise, Flour, Dill
Seafood Snow Pea NoodlesSnow Peas, Noodles, King Crab, Bonito, Herring, Soy SauceFish TacosCorn, Cod, Mayonnaise, Chili Pepper, Tide Lettuce
Spring GaletteFiddlehead, Morel Mushroom, Wild Leek, Flour, Butter, CheeseGolden CheesecakeGolden Cheese x2, Golden Egg x2, Golden Milk x2, Golden Butter x2, Flour x2, Suagr x2
Statuette of CaldarusArchaeology itemGolden CookiesGolden Egg x2, Golden Milk x2, Golden Butter x2, Flour x2, Chocolate x2, Sugar x2
Sushi Platter Tuna, Salmon, Macherel, Rice, Seaweed, Soy SauceIce Cream SundaeIce Block, Sugar, Milk, Chocolate, Butter, Flour
Lobster RollLobster, Bread, Mayonnaise, Lemon, Wild Leek
Mushroom Steak DinnerOyster Mushroom, Butter, Cauliflower, Beet, Tide Lettuce
Perch RisottoPerch, Rice, Butter, Garlic, Rosemary
Pumpkin PiePumpkin, Flour, Sugar, Milk, Chicken Egg
Sea Bream RiceSea Bream, Soy Sauce, Cave Mushroom, Earthshroom, Rice
Vegetable Pot PiePotato, Turnip, Carrot, Peas, Flour
Vegetable QuicheChicken Egg, Milk, Flour, Potato, Wild Leek
