All Undertale controls and how to change them

Undertale may have released a fair while ago back in 2015 but whenever it’s brought up there is always one particular question raised with it in mind. Regardless of if you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Undertale, its controls can leave a lot to be desired.

Here’s everything you need to know about Undertale‘s default controls and how to change them.

All Undertale controls

Simples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Undertale, a timeless and iconic indie gem, has unexpectedly basic controls. All its controls are as follows:

Input Function WASD Move Z or Enter Confirm X or Shift Cancel C or Ctrl Menu F4 Fullscreen Hold Escape Quit

While the controls are very easy to get your head round, the same cannot be said for how exactly you can change these default controls.

How to change Undertale’s controls

Not an ideal sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You cannot change the controls within Undertale‘s settings on mouse and keyboard. The only option you have under its settings is to change language. This means that all default controls cannot be changed in-game, which has been the case since its original release. You can, however, change controls either by playing on controller with Steam’s controller configurations, or by using a mod.

Steam does not highlight controller as an option on the game’s store page, but this has been tested and it does work without issue.

Simply insert the controller and Steam will immediately recognize it. If for any reason it does not recognize it, select the controller option on the game’s page within your Steam library and enable Steam input. Run the game again. Using a controller will bring up a new option in the game’s menu: Joystick Config. You’ll be able to use either the left analog stick or directional buttons to move. Every other button is customizable through the Joystick Config settings (Confirm, Cancel, Menu).

The only other option is to use a mod. This lets you take full control of keybinding in Undertale, an option that has never been available in the base game.

Steam user Robin created a Stream thread in 2018 with a working script that rebinds Undertale‘s controls to anything you want. You will need to install the AutoHotKey tool to use this, as instructed by Robin in the thread. You will need to copy and paste Robin’s code after creating a new file for the AutoHotKey Script. Right click the file and edit the script with the code before booting up the game.

Robin’s script will rebind the keys as follows:

WASD to move

Left Click to Confirm

Right Click to Cancel

Middle Click to bring up the Menu

Each one is customizable if you wish to change them from this default layout. This is currently the only way to customize Undertale‘s controls.

