Balatro Deck tier list – All Balatro decks, ranked

Balatro is a poker deckbuilding roguelike entirely built around illegal and often mysterious hands. The sheer number of possible decks makes Balatro one of the most replayable games on Steam and mobile, although several decks stand out from the rest.

Balatro‘s initial release stormed through Steam, quickly rising as one of the most popular card games on the platform. And now, gamers everywhere are diving in to the mobile version of the game and finding out just how fun and addicting it can be. It’s clear this twisted version of poker won’t go anywhere anytime soon, and we are not complaining.

If you’re looking to rack up wins and super high scores in Balatro, we’ll rank the best decks below.

Balatro deck tier list

How does your deck stack up? Screenshot via TierMaker

S Tier – Plasma

S Tier

Plasma Deck

The Plasma Deck blows out the competition out of the water. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Plasma deck averages the values of Chips and Mult before multiplying with all extras factored in. This means your first rounds will be an absolute breeze, as even low scores can balloon into massive hands. With the Plasma deck, it’s absurdly easy to get high scores.

A Tier

Magic Deck

The Magic Deck can prove quite effective with those extra Tarot cards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Tier is somewhat crowded thanks to all the viable deck builds in Balatro. The Magic Deck is likely the first unique deck you’ll unlock after winning a run with the Red Deck, and it can take you fairly far. The Crystal Ball voucher gives you a valuable consumable, but the free Fool card is an even better addition.

Ghost Deck

Spectral Cards are invaluable in Balatro and the Ghost Deck specializes in giving you as many of them as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost is my personal favorite deck, even if it’s harder to use at higher difficulties. Spectral cards are often among the most powerful in Balatro, and these appearing far more often will strengthen your hand very frequently. You also start with the Hex Spectral Card, which can significantly amplify one of your Jokers, particularly if you get lucky with an early Spectral or Jumbo pack.

Abandoned Deck

Who needs Face Cards? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Abandoned allows you start out with an already thinned deck, and is fantastic for the very flush-oriented gameplay of Balatro. There are no Face Cards in the deck which reduces the odds of drawing bad hands. It is perfect for doing flush- or straight-oriented runs, especially if you grab some buffs to your hand size.

Checkered Deck

Removing half of all suits from a deck is a very good thing, actually. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to Abandoned, you start with 26 Spades and 26 Hearts with the Checkered Deck. Again, this leans heavily into getting plenty of flushes early on. Having only two suits total increases your odds of drawing a flush by a wide margin and they’re almost guaranteed, making it one of the easiest decks to have incredible numbers with in Balatro.

Erratic Deck

The Erratic Deck gives you an authentic rougelike experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Erratic, as the name may suggest, is completely randomized. Just as this can help you, it can also hurt you. I’ve been fortunate enough to benefit from this more times than not, but if you’re just starting out, I’d recommend any other deck in this tier.

B Tier

Blue Deck

With enough hands to play, anything is possible in Balatro. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue is the definition of a middling deck. Plus one to your hand every turn is not a massive benefit, especially when compared to the decks listed above, but it does make the game considerable easier whenever you’re just stepping in. If you do manage to get additional hands through other buffs, you should be able to breeze through the game if you have at least somewhat strong Jokers.

Yellow Deck

Extra cash never hurt anyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Yellow Deck starts you off with an additional $10. This might appear inconsequential at first, but I found it useful as the stakes got higher. The extra 10 bucks can nudge you in the right direction during the early game, allowing you to pick up more Jokers, Tarot Cards, or other card packs that can significantly improve your odds throughout the entire run.

Painted Deck

Extra cards but fewer Jokers can work quite well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Painted Deck increases your hand size by two but decreases your maximum Joker slots to four. While this seems like a poor trade-off, it can actually turn out to be quite impactful. Negative Jokers can still let you go over the maximum Joker limit, while your hand size can continue increasing via subsequent buffs on top of the plus two you get with the deck itself. This lets you draw a ton of cards each round and almost guarantees good hands, though the deck can be challenging for newer players.

C Tier

Red Deck

You have to start somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Deck, being the first, is the most basic out of the bunch. Plus one discard each round is useful, but quickly outscaled. It’s best to put your time into this deck, move on to other decks, and never look back.

Green Deck

Any Deck reliant on perfect gameplay should be avoided. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Green Deck is more trouble than it’s worth. You won’t earn interest, but instead gain $2 per remaining hand and $1 per remaining discard. If you’re thinking about Green, just go Yellow and get the flat $10.

Zodiac Deck

Extra Tarots and Planet Cards are useful, but you can miss out on good Jokers with this deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Zodiac Deck gives you immediate access to the Tarot and Planet Merchant, but the Overstock vouchers can replace useful Jokers with Tarot and Planet cards in your shop. If you think that’s a worthy replacement, then the Zodiac deck is for your (but we still recommend something else from above).

Anaglyph Deck

A Double Tag helps out but only under the perfect conditions, making this Deck nigh-useless. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Double Tag that comes with the Anaglyph Deck can be useful, but the times you receive this benefit are relatively slim. Still, a good Double Tag at the opportune moment can and will make an impact, but other decks are simply better at granting you continuously good buffs and do not rely entirely on chance as the Anaglyph Deck does.

D Tier

Black Deck

Unless you know how to beat the game in a single hand, you should avoid the Black Deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here we get into the decks that actively hurt you more than help. The Black Deck gives you an additional Joker slot at the expense of one hand every round. This makes it hard to get any run going and hurts your chances to make it to higher stakes. It can be quite useful at times, but since it’s really dependent on how good the player is and how many Jokers they’ve unlocked, the deck isn’t worth the extra effort.

Nebula Deck

Consumables are sometimes just as useful as good cards and Jokers, so reducing their max slots is a net loss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nebula is my least favorite deck in Balatro. The Telescope voucher is not nearly useful enough to offset the lost consumable slot. Celestial packs don’t come around too often, and on many runs I’ve found myself simply wishing I’d picked a different deck.

The tier list can change at any time with balance updates, so make sure to check back here whenever an update drops to see which decks you should be playing next.

