All Balatro Stakes in unlock order

While you can clear a run of Balatro and go into endless mode straight away, there are a few things you can do to increase the challenge of your run. You can make your game more difficult with the Stake you choose before starting a new run.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Stakes in Balatro and what they do.

Stakes in Balatro, explained

Take it slow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stakes in Balatro are difficulty levels. It starts at a White Stake, which is the base difficulty. After you clear all the Antes on one difficulty, you get access to the next one. Clear the game on the next difficulty to unlock the next one, and so on, until you beat all of them.

Every deck in Balatro has individual difficulty progression. This means if you reach the fourth difficulty on a Blue Deck and decide to play the Black Deck for the first time, you’ll have to start at the first difficulty again. Completing decks on certain difficulties can also unlock new decks for you to try.

All Stakes in Balatro

Time to raise the stakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight Stakes in Balatro. Every Stake adds a unique modifier that can change how you play and which Tags and Jokers you choose. The Stakes apply all the previous Stakes, which means there’s a new layer of difficulty alongside everything you’ve already encountered on previous difficulties.

Here are all the Stakes in Balatro:

Stake Effect White Stake Base difficulty Red Stake Small Blind gives no reward money.

Green Stake Required score scales faster for each Ante.

Black Stake 30 percent chance for Jokers in shops or booster packs to have an Eternal sticker. These Jokers can’t be sold or destroyed. Blue Stake -1 Discard Purple Stake Required score scales even faster for each Ante. Orange Stake 30 percent chance for Jokers in shops or booster packs to have a Perishable sticker. These Jokers become debuffed after five rounds. Gold Stake 30 percent chance for Jokers in shops or booster packs to have a Rental sticker. These Jokers cost $1 and take extra $3 every round.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy