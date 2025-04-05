Best Cocaine mix in Schedule 1

Making Cocaine in Schedule 1 isn’t just the most complicated substance to master—it’s also the most profitable, especially when you’ve got the best Cocaine mix on the market. With the right ingredients, a proper setup, and a solid understanding of how Cocaine is made, each successful batch can earn you up to $735.

The best Cocaine mix recipe in Schedule 1

Why drive when they can be delivered? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create the best Cocaine mix, you’ll need eight specific ingredients, added in a specific order at the Mixing Station. This order not only avoids ingredient repetition penalties but also maximizes the value of the final product. Here’s the exact order and cost of each ingredient:

Motor Oil ($6) Cuke ($2) Paracetamol ($3) Gasoline ($5) Cuke ($2) Horse Semen ($9) Battery ($8) Mega Bean ($7)

Remember: ingredients can’t be added twice in a row, or the result will mirror the previous use, which is why we space out the two Cukes. You’ll need to run your Mixing Station eight times in total to complete this recipe. Once done, name your recipe—anything goes here, but you will need to give each of the seven mixes you make before the final version a unique name as well (or just use the random one, I’m not your boss).

How to set up Cocaine production in Schedule 1

Waiting on that Heavenly quality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can even think about creating the perfect mix, you’ll need to set up your production line from the ground up. Making the best Cocaine in Schedule 1 requires more equipment and more ingredients than any other substance, but once you’ve got everything in place, it’s worth the effort.

Start with the basics: Cocaine comes from Coca Leaves, which you’ll grow using either a Grow Tent or Pots. To grow successfully in pots that aren’t in tents, you’ll also need Grow Lights and Suspension Racks to hold those lights in place. You can’t buy Coca Seeds right away—you’ll need to reach Enforcer 1 to unlock access to the Docks, then keep selling and building trust with clients in that area until one of them offers to connect you with Salvador.

Salvador is your go-to supplier for Coca Seeds. He’ll text you when the time comes, and you can schedule a drop-off. Each batch of 10 seeds will cost you $800, and those seeds are key to getting your Cocaine operation off the ground. We have a full guide on how to make Cocaine in Schedule 1 that can help you with the rest.

Before you start your operation

Emily out here living her best life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can grow Cocaine anywhere, it’s smart to have all the necessary ingredients delivered directly to the property where your Cauldron and Coca setup are based. This saves time and avoids unnecessary handling. Also, make sure your Mixing Station has the correct destination assigned for the final product. If it’s full, or if the flow is interrupted at any stage, your Chemist will stop working.

Keep in mind that Handlers can only handle five routes, so if you’re dealing with multiple substances or stations, you may need to hire more than one. You also won’t be able to automate the best Cocaine mix from above because your employees don’t understand how to mix multiple ingredients.

How to automate your Cocaine operation

Now, to mix! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cocaine production in Schedule 1 can be time-consuming if you’re doing everything by hand. To make the process smoother—and scale your operation—you should consider hiring some staff. Here’s who you’ll need:

A Botanist to handle planting, watering, harvesting, and moving leaves to the Drying Rack.

A Chemist to work with the Cauldron, Lab Oven, and Mixing Station.

A Handler to restock ingredients from Shelving Units and move products to the Packaging Station.

A Cleaner if you want to keep your property looking tidy.

Each staff member plays an important role, and once you’ve paid them (don’t forget to leave cash in their briefcase), you’ll be producing Cocaine much more efficiently.

