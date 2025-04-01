How to use Cleaner in Schedule 1

The Cleaner is an essential employee in Schedule 1, helping to keep your operation running smoothly by clearing away trash so you don’t have to. If your Cleaner isn’t doing their job, this guide will help you get them back on track so you have more time to make drugs.

How to hire a Cleaner in Schedule 1

Why pick up your own trash? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can hire a Cleaner, you first need to unlock the illegal warehouse. This becomes available once you reach Hoodlum Level 5, which you can achieve by selling products, completing deals, gaining more customers, and expanding your grow operation. Once you’ve reached the required level, the illegal warehouse will automatically unlock, giving you access to hire employees, including a Cleaner.

To hire a Cleaner, head upstairs in the illegal warehouse and talk to Manny. He will offer four different types of employees, with the Cleaner being the first option. The Cleaner is also the most affordable employee, requiring a $1,000 signing fee and a daily wage of $100.

However, before hiring one, you need to ensure you have a suitable location for them to work from. They cannot be assigned to your motel room or the room above the Chinese restaurant. Instead, you must own one of the following properties: the Bungalow ($6,000), the Barn ($25,000), or the Docks Warehouse ($50,000). You can purchase these properties from Ray’s Real Estate.

Setting up your Cleaner in Schedule 1

You can see I need to move the trash can by the tents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After hiring a Cleaner, go to the property you’ve assigned them to and meet them outside. They won’t start working until you place money in the suitcase on their bed. Each employee you hire requires a bed, so if your property doesn’t have one available, you won’t be able to hire them. Once your Cleaner has been paid, activate the management clipboard by pressing 9 on your keyboard. Hover over your Cleaner with the mouse and press E to manage them. Here, you can assign them to a bed and designate up to three trash cans.

Trash cans are a crucial part of the Cleaner’s job. You can purchase them from Dan’s Hardware for $25 each. After placing them in your property, activate the Cleaner’s management menu and check the coverage area by hovering over the trash cans. A green circle will appear around each one, showing the area they will clean. The best placement for trash cans is near your grow tents and mixing station, as these areas generate the most waste.

How to fix a Cleaner who isn’t cleaning in Schedule 1

2/3 Trash Cans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your Cleaner isn’t working as expected, this could happen for several reasons.

Check that you’ve paid them

The first thing to check is whether they have been paid for the day. Employees won’t work unless money is in their suitcase from which they can take their wages. If payment isn’t the issue, make sure there is actually trash for them to pick up. Sometimes, they may simply be idle because there’s nothing to clean at that moment.

Ask them

If your Cleaner is still standing around despite having been paid and there being trash to collect, try interacting with them. When you talk to them, there may be an option asking, “Why aren’t you working?” Selecting this will often reveal the problem. This feature is especially useful for other employees, such as the Botanist, who may stop working over minor issues. Simply talking to them can also nudge them back into action, as Schedule 1 does have some bugs that cause employees to stop working unexpectedly.

If interacting with your Cleaner doesn’t solve the issue, it’s time to check for any technical problems. Make sure your game is updated, verify your game files on Steam by going into the game’s properties, and try quitting and reloading the game.

Report the bug

If none of these steps work, the next step is to visit the official Schedule 1 Discord server. You can find the link on the game’s Steam store page. The bug reports channel provides additional troubleshooting steps before allowing you to report the issue directly to the game’s support team.

Once your Cleaner is up and running, they will automatically clear trash within the designated areas, keeping your operation clean and efficient. With the right setup and troubleshooting knowledge, you’ll have no issues managing your Cleaner in Schedule 1.

