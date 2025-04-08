How to play Schedule 1 beta

The live version of Schedule 1 is already a ton of fun, but what if you could play some upcoming features earlier than others? If you’re wondering how to get access to the Schedule 1 beta, we’ve got a full guide for you.

The popular drug sim is currently in early access, with Developer TVGS planning to release exciting new content every month. While you can always wait for the final update versions to drop, Schedule 1’s beta build lets you have a taste of forthcoming features before they go live. You can sign up for the beta experience without having to spend a dime—and the process is easy too.

Here’s how you can play the Schedule 1 beta.

How to sign up for the Schedule 1 beta

To play the beta version, follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to your library. Select Schedule 1 and hit the Settings (cog icon) on the right. Now, in the window that opens, click on the Betas tab. Here, select the dropdown beside Beta Participation. Choose the beta version you want to play and close the tab. Restart Steam. You should now see “beta” written under Selected Version beside the Play button. Launch the game to access the beta version.

Pick the beta build depending on your PC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, there are two beta versions you can choose from:

Beta: Hosts the beta version of Schedule 1. Alternate-Beta: Hosts the beta version of Schedule 1 in alternate form.

Go for the Beta branch if you’re playing the game on a competent PC and experiencing no performance hiccups. If you’re prone to crashing or similar problems, however, choose the Alternate-Beta. Since both are beta versions, you may still experience some issues, but you wouldn’t be the only one.

At the time of writing, TVGS has released a new version (v0.3.4) of Schedule 1, featuring new decorative items, Pawn shop sell functionality, improvements, bug fixes, and more, in its beta. Calling it the game’s “first proper update,” the developer has shared their intention to test future updates in a similar manner: release them in beta for a couple of days before deploying them in the live server. These beta versions won’t necessarily contain all the features that you’re meant to see in the final versions. You may see a couple of new things when the update actually launches.

You can play the v0.3.4 version of Schedule 1 early with the beta build till April 9. After that, the update will be available for download when it launches.

