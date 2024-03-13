The 10 best Balatro seeds

To enjoy a unique or silly game in Balatro, consider trying seeded runs. In these runs, you enter a code that sets up the game with specific Shops, Boss blinds, and outcomes for random events, such as what you’ll find in card packs.

Remember, seeded runs are just for fun—you won’t earn achievements or unlock new cards while playing them. People mostly play seeded runs to compete with other players for a high score on that seed or to just find an extremely broken Joker combination that will let them get an absurd score.

The best seeds to use in Balatro

Seed Starting play How to win V14NKYRB Skip Small and Big Blinds of Ante 1.

Buy Blueprint, The Duo, and the Tarot Pack of the following shop. Pick Soul Card from the Tarot for Legendary Joker Triboulet. Move Blueprint to the left of Triboulet.

Score with Kings and Queens Pairs, Two Pairs, and Full Houses.

Upgrade these hands with Planets.

Add more copies of Kings and Queens with packs for consistency. MZB33MVX Skip Small Blind, beat Big Blind on Ante 1.

In the first shop, buy Oops! All 6s then a Spectral Pack to get Ankh to copy this Joker Take any luck-base Jokers and card enhacements you can. VMDK4RF8 Buy the two Jumbo Arcana Packs in the first shop. Both have The Soul to spawn a Legendary Joker. Build your deck around the Jokers you get. 61TP3FV9 None in particular, but this seed is packed with Legendary cards. 7LB2WVPK Must play with Erratic Deck or it won’t work. Your full deck is 10s.

Play the first Blind and pick the Walkie Talkie Joker. Pick more Walkie Talkie in the shop when it appears

Pick Mult multipliers D38IYHIA Play the first two Blinds. Buy the Spectral Pack in the first to get Triboulet from The Soul. Buy another Spectral Pack in the second shop to get Ankh and copy Triboulet Burn cards that aren’t Queens and Kings, add more of them for consistency. MQGJ5P37 Similar to the above, but you skip first blind to get Triboulet, then buy Spectral Pack in the next shop to double it with Ankh. Burn cards that aren’t Queens and Kings, add more of them for consistency. 11135IT7 None, just buy every Tarot card pack you can for The Soul cards. Use any strategy that synergizes with your Jokers, but always buy Tarot Packs so you can spawn all give Legendary Jokers. 4FVWZDGU None in particular. Up to three Gros Michel/Cavendish in shops. 11A8CHK2 Play the first Blind, buy the Tarot Pack in the first shop for The Soul into Perkeo.

Buy the Polychrome Red Seal King in the first shop’s Mega Standard Pack Open Tarot Packs to duplicate Red Seal King throughout the run or to get more money

What are seeds in Balatro and how to use them

Your seed is in the Pause menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Seeds in Balatro are like a run’s unique ID. Every seed sets up everything in advance: shop items, card draw order, card pack contents, and what you see in each round. While playing a new Balatro run feels random, each game you play follows a specific seed where everything is pre-determined. It’s a code you can share, allowing others to play the exact same game.

You can find your game’s seed by pausing and looking under Settings for an alphanumeric code. Sharing this lets friends or other players online try to beat your score under the same conditions. Playing a seed means everyone gets the same setup, making skill the deciding factor for your score.

Here’s how to start a seeded run: