How to enable and disable HUD in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 features a unique style of animation and world design that is highly admirable. But the HUD or the on-screen UI can prevent you from enjoying a sunrise or sunset in Hyland Point. If you have found yourself in a similar situation and are wondering how to turn off the HUD, we have you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about enabling and disabling the HUD in Schedule 1.

Can you enable and disable your HUD in Schedule 1?

Disabling the HUD gives you a clear screen for visuals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can turn your HUD on and off in Schedule 1. Although there is no direct setting or hotkey, you can use a console command to hide your on-screen UI and enjoy the visuals. Before getting into that, you must turn on the console option from the game settings to use console commands.

Once you have turned on the console option, you can access it simply by pressing the “~” key on the keyboard. This will launch the console, and you can type in whichever command you want. There are quite a few available console commands in Schedule 1.

How to enable and disable your HUD

Here’s the step-by-step process of how to disable your HUD in Schedule 1:

Press the ~ key to launch the console.

Type hideui in the console and press Enter.

The HUD has been disabled.

Following these steps will allow you to turn off your in-game UI. However, you should note that there is no console command for enabling your HUD after disabling it. You will simply need to press the V hotkey to inspect your character for as long as you hold the hotkey. You will find the HUD enabled once you release the V key and return to your default vision.

The HUD turned off looks great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Advantages and disadvantages of hiding the HUD

Hiding the HUD has advantages, such as taking screenshots and enjoying the sunset or sunrise scenery at any of the interesting POIs in Schedule 1. However, there are quite a few disadvantages too.

Not having your HUD prevents you from keeping a tab of what’s in your inventory, not seeing notifications you receive from your customers and other contacts, and not knowing your next tasks like deliveries and pick-ups. You also cannot monitor your cash and debit card balance when the HUD is turned off.

