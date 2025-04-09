How to grow plants faster in Schedule 1

Growing plants is the foundation of making any substance in Schedule 1, but let’s be honest—it can be painfully slow. If you want to speed things up, this guide will show you the fastest ways to grow your plants without completely ruining their quality.

Recommended Videos

Using Speed Grow in Schedule 1

Dan’s Hardware: The bane of my existence since Mar. 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest and simplest method to grow your plants quicker is to visit Dan’s Hardware and buy some Speed Grow. For $30 a pop, Speed Grow instantly boosts your plant’s growth by 50 percent, which is huge. However, there is a trade-off: using Speed Grow reduces the plant’s quality.

If you’re early in the game and quality isn’t your biggest concern, Speed Grow is a game-changer. It helps you produce more, faster, which is perfect if you’re trying to get your operation off the ground.

Pro Tip: If you still care about plant quality, you can use the Drying Rack after you’ve taken the cuttings. This won’t fix everything but helps restore some of the lost quality. Just keep in mind that drying adds time, so you may lose the speed advantage you gained with Speed Grow.

Best Pots and Grow Lights for faster growth in Schedule 1

Get some of these bad boys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you can access the Illegal Warehouse, a trip to Oscar’s Store opens up better options for long-term growth speed improvements.

Air Pots

Air Pots ($120) automatically boost your plant growth speed by 15 percent. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s a consistent bonus and stacks well with other equipment.

The downside is that Air Pots increase moisture drain by 30 percent, so your plants will dry out faster. If you’re watering them manually, this can become a chore. However, if you have a Botanist on staff, they’ll handle watering for you, so the moisture drain won’t matter much.

If you decide to use an Air Pot, you’ll also need a Suspension Rack and a Grow Light for each pot. These aren’t required with a standard Grow Tent, so make sure you have the full setup ready.

Grow Lights

Lighting plays a huge role in plant growth speed. Oscar’s Store sells two upgraded types of Grow Lights alongside the basic Halogen Grow Light:

LED Grow Light ($80): Grows plants 15 percent faster than a Halogen Grow Light.

($80): Grows plants than a Halogen Grow Light. Full Spectrum Grow Light ($200): Grows plants 30 percent faster than a Halogen Grow Light.

If you want the best results, go with the Full Spectrum Grow Light. Yes, it costs more, but the speed boost is worth it, especially once your production starts scaling up.

How to grow plants the fastest in Schedule 1

Oscar has the goods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want the absolute fastest plant growth in Schedule 1 without relying on Speed Grow, here’s the setup you need:

Air Pot

Suspension Rack

Full Spectrum Grow Light

Botanist (to handle watering and planting)

Shelving Unit (stocked with seeds and compost so your Botanist can work without you)

This combo gives you a 45 percent boost to growth speed from equipment alone (15 percent from the Air Pot and 30 percent from the Full Spectrum Grow Light). With a Botanist maintaining the plants, you won’t need to worry about the moisture penalty from the Air Pot.

When to use Speed Grow

Speed Grow still has its place. If you’re out of product and need to restock fast, or if you’re experimenting with a new mix and want to speed up testing, Speed Grow can save you time. Just be ready to deal with the quality loss or offset it by drying the plants later.

With the right equipment and staff, your plant-growing operation will be faster, smoother, and way more profitable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy