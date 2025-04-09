Is Blue Prince on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass?

Blue Prince has gone from being a relatively unknown upcoming indie release to one of the most hyped titles of 2025, thanks to glowing reviews from game critics across the board. It’s releasing soon on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X with an attractive price of just $30.

But is Blue Prince also coming to a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Here is everything you need to know.

Is Blue Prince available on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Blue Prince is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC. If you subscribe to either tier, you can access the puzzle title on PC or Xbox Series S|X.

Blue Prince also has support for Xbox Play Anywhere, which means that if you purchase the title on either PC or console, you’ll have access to the title on both devices. PC users will have to play the Microsoft Store version, of course.

Is Blue Prince available on PlayStation Plus?

Yes, Blue Prince is part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which means that if you subscribe to either PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium, you will have access to the title.

Wait, you have to read in this game? Image via Dogubomb

Blue Prince is not included in the regular PlayStation Plus Essential tier, so keep that in mind.

Blue Prince is headed to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on April 10, 2025. It will launch globally at 4pm CEST/3pm BST/10am EDT /7am PDT.

Check out the stunning release date trailer below:

A Nintendo Switch (or Nintendo Switch 2) version hasn’t been announced yet, but I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t eventually make its way to the new console. It is skipping PS4 and Xbox One, so that may be the same reason the developers didn’t opt for the regular Switch.

Blue Prince costs $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 across all platforms, and I’m unsure if there will be regional pricing on Steam just yet. Normally, games published by Raw Fury have some form of regional pricing, so there is hope.

Launching on both major subscription services means more players will at least try Blue Prince. The word of mouth is already strong, and I can’t wait to dive into the title myself.

