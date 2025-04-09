Schedule 1 Boutique Store guide: How to purchase decorations

The Boutique Store in Schedule 1 is the place to be. If you want artistic paintings or just a gold chain to match your vibe as the new kingpin in Hyland Point, the shop has it all.

Schedule 1’s newest content has introduced two main buildings. The Pawn Shop, where you can sell your old tools to earn some extra cash on the side, and the Bleuballs’ Boutique Store, where you can spend your extra money to make your drug operations base prettier and add a bit of flair to your place.

Schedule 1 Boutique Store location

The store next to the Real Estate guy! Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

The Boutique Store is located next to the Ray’s Real Estate building, where you can purchase new properties to set up your operations or businesses to launder money and increase your online balance. It’s opposite to the courtroom building, and you can also find it near the Handy Hardware shop near the Barn, one of the mid-game places to set your camp and produce your product with workers on a mass scale.

Unlike other stores in the game, you can’t order from the Boutique Store using the delivery app on your phone, so you need to physically visit the place between 6am to 6pm to purchase a wide variety of goods from the store owner. You can also use the console commands and teleport to the post office next to the location to easily find your way to the shop.

How to purchase decorations in the Boutique Store

Here’s the Boutique shop! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To buy decorations, you need to interact with Herbert inside the store, and he’ll give you a list of decorations and cosmetics you can purchase. Make sure to have an empty inventory, as you won’t be able to buy anything from the shop. There are also a few decorations, like the paintings and others, that you can only buy one of from the store, so make sure to spend your money on items that you want to place in your base.

You can also turn Herbert into one of your customers by offering him a sample after unlocking one of his connections.

All decorations in the Boutique Store, listed

Some decorations, like safes, also give you a solid storage option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a table containing all the decorations that you can purchase inside the Boutique Store with your online balance:

Item Price Wooden Sign $10 Metal Sign $20 Wall Mounted Shelf $50 Safe $500 Antique Wall Lamp $100 Modern Wall Lamp $100 Grandfather Clocktower $3,000 Ol’ Man Jimmy’s $1,000 Château La Pointe $1,500 Brut du Gloop $2,500 Silver Watch $2,000 Gold Watch $5,000 Silver Chain $2,000 Gold Chain $5,000 Gold Bar $10,000 Beach (Artwork) $23 Men (Artwork) $500 Offer (Artwork) $1,000 Lines (Artwork) $3,000 Raps (Artwork) $4,000 Millie (Artwork) $8,000 Golden Toilet $50,000

Remember that the developer frequently adds more decorations with each update, and the list will keep growing with future content updates. If you’re bored with the decorations, you can always sell them at the Pawn Shop and purchase new items. Multiple items like Alcohol and other items don’t have a use right now apart from being cosmetics, but they could be a good prop to increase the appeal of your base.

Next up, read our guides on to know the best Meth mix and the best customers for all dealers in Schedule 1.

