Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the Boutique Store NPC named Herbert in Schedule 1.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

Schedule 1 Boutique Store guide: How to purchase decorations

Building your empire with style.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Apr 9, 2025 02:46 am

The Boutique Store in Schedule 1 is the place to be. If you want artistic paintings or just a gold chain to match your vibe as the new kingpin in Hyland Point, the shop has it all. 

Recommended Videos

Schedule 1’s newest content has introduced two main buildings. The Pawn Shop, where you can sell your old tools to earn some extra cash on the side, and the Bleuballs’ Boutique Store, where you can spend your extra money to make your drug operations base prettier and add a bit of flair to your place.

Table of contents

Schedule 1 Boutique Store location

Picture showing the Boutique Store location via map in Schedule 1.
The store next to the Real Estate guy! Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

The Boutique Store is located next to the Ray’s Real Estate building, where you can purchase new properties to set up your operations or businesses to launder money and increase your online balance. It’s opposite to the courtroom building, and you can also find it near the Handy Hardware shop near the Barn, one of the mid-game places to set your camp and produce your product with workers on a mass scale. 

Unlike other stores in the game, you can’t order from the Boutique Store using the delivery app on your phone, so you need to physically visit the place between 6am to 6pm to purchase a wide variety of goods from the store owner. You can also use the console commands and teleport to the post office next to the location to easily find your way to the shop. 

How to purchase decorations in the Boutique Store

Picture showing the Boutique Store in Schedule 1.
Here’s the Boutique shop! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To buy decorations, you need to interact with Herbert inside the store, and he’ll give you a list of decorations and cosmetics you can purchase. Make sure to have an empty inventory, as you won’t be able to buy anything from the shop. There are also a few decorations, like the paintings and others, that you can only buy one of from the store, so make sure to spend your money on items that you want to place in your base. 

You can also turn Herbert into one of your customers by offering him a sample after unlocking one of his connections. 

All decorations in the Boutique Store, listed

Picture showing the decoration menu in Schedule 1's Boutique Store.
Some decorations, like safes, also give you a solid storage option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a table containing all the decorations that you can purchase inside the Boutique Store with your online balance:

ItemPrice
Wooden Sign $10
Metal Sign $20
Wall Mounted Shelf $50
Safe $500
Antique Wall Lamp $100
Modern Wall Lamp$100
Grandfather Clocktower $3,000
Ol’ Man Jimmy’s $1,000
Château La Pointe $1,500
Brut du Gloop$2,500
Silver Watch $2,000
Gold Watch $5,000
Silver Chain$2,000
Gold Chain $5,000
Gold Bar $10,000
Beach (Artwork)$23
Men (Artwork)$500
Offer (Artwork)$1,000
Lines (Artwork)$3,000
Raps (Artwork) $4,000
Millie (Artwork) $8,000
Golden Toilet $50,000

Remember that the developer frequently adds more decorations with each update, and the list will keep growing with future content updates. If you’re bored with the decorations, you can always sell them at the Pawn Shop and purchase new items. Multiple items like Alcohol and other items don’t have a use right now apart from being cosmetics, but they could be a good prop to increase the appeal of your base. 

Next up, read our guides on to know the best Meth mix and the best customers for all dealers in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube