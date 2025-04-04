Schedule 1 will keep you busy concocting the very best drugs you can get your hands on. By being smart with your funds and increasing your street credibility, you’ll be reaching the heights of using the very best quality of drugs in no time.

It’ll take work and dedication, so here’s everything you need to know about the best weed mix in Schedule 1 to get you started.

How to mix weed in Schedule 1

The aim of the game. Image by TVGS

Once you get to mixing your own drugs in Schedule 1, you’ll need one all-important tool at your disposal. The mixing station will become available once you reach rank Hoodlum one. Simply follow the main storyline and complete objectives to unlock the mixing station.

You can purchase the basic mixing table from Dan’s Hardware Store for $500. You’ll be able to upgrade this with the advanced MK2 version later on.

How to get weed in Schedule 1

Your management skills will be tested. Image by TVGS

Weed falls under the OG Kush strain in Schedule 1. This is the first type of drug you’ll use in the game. It’s initially provided by one of the three immediately available suppliers at the start of the game. Albert Hoover is who you’ll be looking for—you can find him behind Dan’s Warehouse in Northtown. He specializes in Marijuana seeds, with OG Kush being available only at the initial stage of the game. More strains of this type will unlock the further you progress.

You’ll contact Albert to organize a drop point for the delivery. You can order up to 10 seeds only in each transaction—each seed costs $30. The location of the pickup will be marked with an X on the map.

Once you acquire the seeds, get home without raising suspicion from any surrounding police. You’ll be growing the seeds in your tent. Place the seeds in soil, water them, then wait for them to grow.

The best weed mix recipe in Schedule 1

Get creative! Image by TVGS

The best OG Kush mix recipes in Schedule 1 are as follows:

Mix one, with a selling price of $172:

Battery

Cuke

Horse Semen

Mega Bean x2

Paracetamol x2

Gasoline

Mix two, with a selling point of $171:

Banana x2

Battery

Cuke x2

Mega Bean

Paracetamol

Gasoline

Both mixes involve ingredients that aren’t all that easy to obtain in the early game. In fact, to create these exact recipes, you’ll need to be at least Peddler V rank.

These are the best mixes you can use with OG Kush, but you’ll most likely be unable to make them just yet. Because OG Kush is the first strain you unlock, you’ll have an easier time creating mixes similar to the above recipes but lacking an ingredient or two. A level below these would be the following:

Cuke x2

Battery

Mega Bean

Paracetamol x2

Gasoline

This version of OG Kush can sell for up to $164 instead, so it’s not a massive drop, and it asks for one less ingredient.

Alternatively, if you’re just starting, you’ll want to approach these mixes as bare-bones as possible. The best mix you can do as early as possible is with the following ingredients:

Cuke

Gasoline

Banana

Paracetomal

Buy a handful of these items from the Gas Mart for cheap, ranging from $2 to $6.

About this mix (value and effect)

Get your tent life thriving like this. Image by TVGS

OG Kush is versatile, allowing for various effects that one of your customers will eventually request. We’re focusing on the $164 mix here since it’s one of the best and undemanding mixes to achieve early on. The asking prices of all its ingredients are around $30, so you’re making a profit of around $134 each time.

The unique effects this mix can give you are as follows:

Anti-Gravity

Glowing

Balding

Tropic Thunder

Zombifying

Cyclopean

Foggy

Bright-Eyed

Keep these in mind when considering the following clientele requests. These are the names of the customers you’ll make the most money from when handing them OG Kush mixes:

Name Location Effect preferences Dean Webster Westville Glowing Dorris Lubbin Westville Tropic Thunder Charles Rowland Westville Glowing Geraldine Poon Northtown Balding Keith Wagner Westville Tropic Thunder Mick Lubbin Northtown Bright-Eyed Peggy Mayers Northtown Bright-Eyed Trent Sherman Westville Balding

