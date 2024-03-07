All decks in Balatro and how to unlock them

Balatro offers 15 main game decks and 20 extra Challenge decks for trying out weird and fun strategies against all blinds and antes. To unlock all decks, you need to achieve specific goals with the decks you already have. Here’s your guide to unlocking everything.

How to get every deck in Balatro

One of the decks you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Balatro, you unlock decks by completing specific missions unique to each one. The 15 base game decks are unlocked through game progression and exploration, like finding more cards, winning with different decks, or attempting new difficulties. Each deck brings its own style and changes to the game, such as changing your initial cards in the Checkered Deck, starting vouchers in the Nebula Deck, or ways to earn money like in the Green Deck. Below is a complete list of all the decks in Balatro, their unique features, and how to unlock them.

Standard decks

Deck Special mechanic How to unlock Red Deck +1 discard every round Starting deck Blue Deck +1 hand every round Discover 20 or more items Yellow Deck Start with extra $10 Discover 50 or more items Green Deck At the end of each Round: $2 per remaining Hand, $1 per remaining Discard. Earn no Interest Discover 75 or more items Black Deck +1 Joker slot during the entire run, -1 hand every round Discover 100 or more items Magic Deck Start run with the Crystal Ball voucher and 2 copies of The Fool Win a run with the Red Deck on any difficulty. Nebula Deck Start run with the Telescope voucher. One less consumable slot. Win a run with the Blue Deck on any difficulty. Ghost Deck Spectral Cards may appear in the shop for direct purchase. Start with a Hex card that adds Polychrome toa random Joker but destroys all other Jokers. Win a run with the Yellow Deck on any difficulty. Abandoned Deck Your deck has no Face Cards (J, Q, K.) Win a run with the Green Deck on any difficulty. Checkered Deck Your deck has 26 Spades and 26 Hearts instead of all suits. Win a run with the Black Deck on any difficulty. Zodiac Deck Start the run with Tarot Merchant, Planet Merchant, and Overstock vouchers, doubling your chances of finding Tarot and Planet cards in the shop while adding another card slot there. Win a run with any deck on the Red Stake difficulty or harder. Painted Deck +2 Hand Size, -1 Joker Slot. Win a run with any deck on the Green Stake difficulty or harder. Anaglyph Deck Gain a Double Tag after defeating a Boss Blind. Win a run with any deck on the Black Stake difficulty or harder. Plasma Deck Balance Chips and Mult when calculating score for played hand (using averages.) Doubles base Blind size. Win a run with any deck on the Blue Stake difficulty or harder. Erratic Deck All Ranks and Suits in deck are randomized Win a run with any deck on the Orange Stake difficulty or harder.

Challenge decks

After winning five runs in Balatro using any decks, you unlock Challenges in the New Run menu. These aren’t labeled as Challenge Decks, but they act like new decks with unique rules that change your gameplay, similar to standard decks. The key difference is that Challenge decks might start you off with specific Jokers and have a list of Banned cards, vouchers, and tags that don’t show up in your run. For instance, in The Omelette challenge deck, you can’t use Seed Money and Money Tree cards to limit how you earn money, similar to the banning of To The Moon, Golden Joker, Rocket, and Satellite Jokers. Check out the complete list of Challenge decks below.