Category:
Indies

All decks in Balatro and how to unlock them

Balatro decks offer dozens of different ways to play the game.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 10:02 am
A three-panel picture showing three Balatro decks.
Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports

Balatro offers 15 main game decks and 20 extra Challenge decks for trying out weird and fun strategies against all blinds and antes. To unlock all decks, you need to achieve specific goals with the decks you already have. Here’s your guide to unlocking everything.

Recommended Videos

How to get every deck in Balatro

The Magic Deck selection menu in Balatro.
One of the decks you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Balatro, you unlock decks by completing specific missions unique to each one. The 15 base game decks are unlocked through game progression and exploration, like finding more cards, winning with different decks, or attempting new difficulties. Each deck brings its own style and changes to the game, such as changing your initial cards in the Checkered Deck, starting vouchers in the Nebula Deck, or ways to earn money like in the Green Deck. Below is a complete list of all the decks in Balatro, their unique features, and how to unlock them.

Standard decks

DeckSpecial mechanicHow to unlock
Red Deck+1 discard every roundStarting deck
Blue Deck+1 hand every roundDiscover 20 or more items
Yellow DeckStart with extra $10Discover 50 or more items
Green DeckAt the end of each Round: $2 per remaining Hand, $1 per remaining Discard. Earn no InterestDiscover 75 or more items
Black Deck+1 Joker slot during the entire run, -1 hand every roundDiscover 100 or more items
Magic DeckStart run with the Crystal Ball voucher and 2 copies of The FoolWin a run with the Red Deck on any difficulty.
Nebula DeckStart run with the Telescope voucher. One less consumable slot.Win a run with the Blue Deck on any difficulty.
Ghost DeckSpectral Cards may appear in the shop for direct purchase. Start with a Hex card that adds Polychrome toa random Joker but destroys all other Jokers.Win a run with the Yellow Deck on any difficulty.
Abandoned DeckYour deck has no Face Cards (J, Q, K.)Win a run with the Green Deck on any difficulty.
Checkered DeckYour deck has 26 Spades and 26 Hearts instead of all suits.Win a run with the Black Deck on any difficulty.
Zodiac DeckStart the run with Tarot Merchant, Planet Merchant, and Overstock vouchers, doubling your chances of finding Tarot and Planet cards in the shop while adding another card slot there.Win a run with any deck on the Red Stake difficulty or harder.
Painted Deck+2 Hand Size, -1 Joker Slot.Win a run with any deck on the Green Stake difficulty or harder.
Anaglyph DeckGain a Double Tag after defeating a Boss Blind.Win a run with any deck on the Black Stake difficulty or harder.
Plasma DeckBalance Chips and Mult when calculating score for played hand (using averages.) Doubles base Blind size.Win a run with any deck on the Blue Stake difficulty or harder.
Erratic DeckAll Ranks and Suits in deck are randomizedWin a run with any deck on the Orange Stake difficulty or harder.

Challenge decks

After winning five runs in Balatro using any decks, you unlock Challenges in the New Run menu. These aren’t labeled as Challenge Decks, but they act like new decks with unique rules that change your gameplay, similar to standard decks. The key difference is that Challenge decks might start you off with specific Jokers and have a list of Banned cards, vouchers, and tags that don’t show up in your run. For instance, in The Omelette challenge deck, you can’t use Seed Money and Money Tree cards to limit how you earn money, similar to the banning of To The Moon, Golden Joker, Rocket, and Satellite Jokers. Check out the complete list of Challenge decks below.

Challenge numberChallenge nameStarting ItemsRulesRestrictionsDeck changes
1The OmeletteFive Eggs (Jokers)All Blinds give no reward money
Extra Hands no longer earn money
Earn no Interest at end of round		Seed Money (Voucher)
Money Tree (Voucher)
To The Moon (Joker)
Rocket (Joker)
Golden Joker (Joker)
Satellite (Joker)		None
215 Minute CityEternal copies of Ride the Bus and Shortcut (Jokers)NoneNoneDoubles all face cards. No Aces, 2’s, or 3’s
3Rich get RicherSeed Money and Money Tree (Vouchers)Chips cannot exceed the current $.
Start with $100.		NoneNone
4On a Knife’s EdgeEternal and Pinned copy of Ceremonial Dagger (Joker)NoneNoneNone
5X-ray VisionNone1 in 4 cards are drawn face downNoneNone
6Mad WorldEternal and Negative copy of Pareidolia (Joker)
Eternal copy of Business Card (Joker)		Extra Hands no longer earn money.
Earn no Interest at end of round.		NoneNo Aces, face cards, or 10s
7Luxury TaxNoneHold -1 card in hand for every $5 you have.
10 base hand size		NoneNone
8Non-PerishableNoneAll Jokers are Eternal (can’t be destroyed or sold)Jokers: Gros Michel, Ice Cream, Cavendish, Turtle Bean, Ramen, Diet Cola, Seltzer, Popcorn, Mr. Bones, Invisible Joker, LuchadorNone
9MedusaEternal copy of Marble JokerNoneNoneAll face cards become Stone cards
10Double or NothingNoneAll Played cards become debuffed after scoringNoneAll cards have a Red Seal
11TypecastNoneWhen ante four Boss is defeated, all Jokers become Eternal.
When ante four Boss is defeated, set Joker slots to 0. (Destructible Jokers will not become eternal)		NoneNone
12InflationCredit Card (Joker)Permanently raise prices by $1 on every purchase.Clearance Sale (Voucher)
Liquidation (Voucher)		None
13Bram PokerEternal copy of Vampire (Joker)
The Empress (Tarot)
The Emperor (Tarot)
Cards Magic Trick (Voucher)
Illusion (Voucher)		Jokers no longer appear in the shop.NoneNone
14FragileTwo Eternal and Negative copies of Oops! All 6s (Joker)NoneTarot Cards: Magician Empress, Heirophant, Chariot, Devil, Tower, and Lovers.
Spectral Cards: Incantation, Grim, and Familiar Spectral Cards. Standard Packs.
Jokers: Marble Joker, Vampire, Midas Mask, and Certificate
Vouchers: Magic Trick and Illusion		All cards are have Glass enchantment
15MonolithEternal copy of Obelisk (Joker)
Eternal and Negative copy of Marble Joker (Joker)		NoneNoneNone
16Blast OffEternal copy of Constellation (Joker)
Eternal copy of Rocket (Joker)
Planet Merchant (Voucher)
Planet Tycoon (Voucher)		2 hands per round.
2 discards per round.
4 Joker Slots		Grabber (Voucher)
Nacho Tong (Voucher)
Burglar (Joker)		None
17Five-Card DrawCard Sharp (Joker)
Joker (Joker)		6 discards per round.
5 hand size.
7 Joker slots.		Juggler (Joker)
Troubadour (Joker)
Turtle Bean (Joker)		None
18Golden NeedleCredit Card (Joker)Discards each cost $1.
1 hand per round.
6 discards per round.
Start with $10		Grabber (Voucher)
Nacho Tong (Voucher)
Burglar (Joker)		None
19CrueltyNoneSmall Blinds give no reward money
Big Blinds give no reward money.
3 Joker slots.		NoneNone
20JokerlessNoneJokers no longer appear in the shop.
0 Joker slots.		Taroit: Judgement.
Spectral: Wraith and Soul
Packs: Buffoon Packs.
Tags: Uncommon, Rare, Negative, Foil, Holographic, Polychrome, and Buffoon.		None
related content
Read Article Can you play Balatro on mobile platforms?
A Balatro playing hand showing three queens and three golden 10s.
Category: Indies
Indies
Can you play Balatro on mobile platforms?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to make Goku in Infinite Craft
Category: Indies
Indies
How to make Goku in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares and others Mar 3, 2024
Read Article Should you remove the Apparatus in Lethal Company? Answered
Lethal Company trailer of staff inside spaceship
Category: Indies
Indies
Should you remove the Apparatus in Lethal Company? Answered
Alex Tsiaoussidis Alex Tsiaoussidis Mar 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you play Balatro on mobile platforms?
A Balatro playing hand showing three queens and three golden 10s.
Category: Indies
Indies
Can you play Balatro on mobile platforms?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to make Goku in Infinite Craft
Category: Indies
Indies
How to make Goku in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares and others Mar 3, 2024
Read Article Should you remove the Apparatus in Lethal Company? Answered
Lethal Company trailer of staff inside spaceship
Category: Indies
Indies
Should you remove the Apparatus in Lethal Company? Answered
Alex Tsiaoussidis Alex Tsiaoussidis Mar 2, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.