All cooking recipes in Aloft

Cooking in Aloft involves combining three different ingredients to create meals that can boost your HP and give you special bonus effects for a limited time. Here, you’ll find a clear breakdown of all recipes and their exceptions so you can cook with confidence!

How to cook in Aloft

Cooking in Aloft is an engaging process. You have to actively cook each meal, holding down the F key while cooking to keep the food at the right temperature. If you stay in the yellow zone of the flame, your meal will come out perfectly, but venture into the red zone for too long and you’ll burn your food.

To cook in Aloft, you’ll need to place a Cooking Plate on a Campfire or Fireplace. Crafting a Cooking Plate requires five stones, and you can craft it from the Building menu by pressing B and opening the Home tab. If you don’t have a Campfire or a Fireplace yet, you can find the recipes for those in our Aloft crafting guide.

Interact with the Cooking Plate by pressing E, and choose three ingredients from your inventory. Once you’re ready, press and hold F on your keyboard to start cooking. Hold F to raise the meter and release F to lower it.

Recipe ingredients in Aloft and how to get them

Ingredients are divided into six categories, and those within the same category can be used interchangeably unless stated otherwise. Some ingredients don’t have a use at the moment, but may be used in recipes that ask for one item from a category of ingredients. For example, Coffee isn’t currently used by itself, but could be a Dry ingredient in any recipe that calls for one.

The majority of ingredients can be foraged out in the wild, but others need a bit more effort. Eggs can be collected from pheasants, as written about in our Aloft animals guide, and Flour, Sugar, and Salt can be gained by using a Millstone. The table below explains how/where to get every ingredient used in a recipe:

Category Ingredients How to Obtain Fruit Blueberry, Watermelon Blueberry: Harvest from Blueberry bushes on Emerald Isles islands.

Watermelon: Harvested from Watermelon plants on Red Cliffs islands. Vegetable Carrot, Corn, Peas, Reishi Mushroom, Potato, Pumpkin, Tomato Carrot: Harvested from planted Carrots on Red Cliffs islands.

Corn: Harvested from Corn stalks on Emerald Isles islands.

Peas: Harvested from Pea plants on Red Cliffs islands.

Reishi Mushroom: Found at the base of some trees.

Potato: Harvested from Potato plants on Red Cliffs islands.

Pumpkin: Harvested from Pumpkin plants on Fallen Heights islands.

Tomato: Harvested from Tomato plants on Fallen Heights islands. Dry ingredient Bone Meal, Coffee, Flax Seed, Flour, Great Chestnut Seed, Leaves, Wheat Bone Meal: Currently unobtainable.

Coffee: Harvested from Coffee plants on Emerald Isles islands.

Flax Seed: Harvest Flax plants on Fallen Heights islands.

Flour: Grind Wheat on a Millstone.

Great Chestnut Seed: Use an Axe to chop down Chestnut Trees.

Leaves: Use an Axe to chop down trees.

Wheat: Harvest using a Sickle on Emerald Isles islands. Seasoning Garlic, Honey, Salt, Sugar Garlic: Currently unobtainable.

Honey: Gather from Beehives on Fallen Heights islands.

Salt: Grind Salt Crystals on a Millstone.

Sugar: Grind Sugar Beets on a Millstone. Liquid Clean Water, Milk Clean Water: Gather Dirty Water from a water source and craft it together with Charcoal.

Milk: Gather from female Goats using a Leaf Bucket or Wood Bucket. Egg Egg Egg: Laid by Pheasants a little while after being fed Grain (get Grain by putting Blueberry Seeds in the Millstone).

Every recipe in Aloft

Aloft is still in Early Access! We’ll add more to this guide as new recipes are released.

Recipe Ingredient Slot 1 Ingredient Slot 2 Ingredient Slot 3 Notes Bonuses Berry Loaf Blueberry Flour Egg +38 Max HP Attack Damage increased

Attack Speed increased

14-minute duration Bland Soup Any Dry* Any Dry* Any Liquid* *Exceptions:

Leaf + Leaf + Clean Water

(Digestive Tea)

Flax Seed + Flour + Clean Water

(Flat Bread) +10 Max HP

+1 Momentum charge

6-minute duration Blueberry Pie Blueberry Sugar Flour +30 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

14-minute duration Broth Any Dry* Any Seasoning* Any Liquid* Exception:

Flour + Sugar + Milk

(Sweet Roll) +10 Max HP

+1 Momentum charge

5-minute duration Burnt Food* Any Any Any *Overcook this meal by holding F until the meter is in the red part of the flame and keep it there until the cooking process ends. +10 Max HP

2-minute duration Carrot Loaf Carrot Flour Egg +44 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

Attack Speed increased

14-minute duration Corn Loaf Corn Flour Egg Corn on the Cob Corn Corn Salt +39 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

14-minute duration Digestive Tea Clean Water Leaves Leaves Clears effects from eaten meals Flat Bread Flour Clean Water Flax Seed +32 Max HP

Attack Speed increased for

14-minute duration Fresh Bowl Any Fruit Any Vegetable Any Dry/Seasoning +24 Max HP

10-minute duration Fried Egg Egg Any* Any* *Exceptions:

Egg + Blueberry + Flour

(Berry Loaf)

Egg + Carrot + Flour

(Carrot Loaf)

Egg + Carrot + Flour

(Corn Loaf)

Egg + Pumpkin + Flour (Pumpkin Loaf)

Egg + Potato + Flour

(Gnocchi) +28 Max HP

10-minute duration Fruit Salad Any Fruit Any Fruit Any Fruit +28 Max HP

8-minute duration Gnocchi Potato Peas Egg +44 Max HP

Attack Speed increased

Gather more resources

18-minute duration Grilled Fruit Any Fruit* Any Fruit

Any Dry*

Any Seasoning* Any Dry*

Any Seasoning* *Exception:

Blueberry + Flour + Sugar

(Blueberry Pie) +24 Max HP

8-minute duration Healthy Smoothie Any Fruit Any Liquid Any Vegetable +18 Max HP

10-minute duration Marrons Glaces Great Chestnut Seed Clean Water Sugar +29 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

18-Minute duration Mixed Veggies Any Vegetable Any Vegetable Any Vegetable +28 Max HP

10-minute duration Oatmeal Wheat Blueberry Salt +35 Max HP

Attack Speed increased

11-Minute duration Overseasoned Meal Any Seasoning Any Seasoning Any Dry +10 Max HP

6-minute duration Overseasoned Soup Any Seasoning Any Seasoning Any Liquid +10 Max HP

+1 Momentum charge

6-minute duration Pumpkin Loaf Pumpkin Flour Egg +44 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

Attack Speed increased

14-Minute duration Pumpkin Pie Pumpkin Flour Sugar +36 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

14-Minute duration Savory Smoothie Any Fruit Any Liquid Any Fruit

Any Dry

Any Seasoning +18 Max HP

8-minute duration Soup Any Vegetable* Any Liquid* Any Vegetable*

Any Dry

Any Seasoning *Exception:

Carrot + Clean Water + Potato

(Stew) +18 Max HP

+1 Momentum charge

10-minute duration Stale Meal Any Dry Any Dry Any Dry +10 Max HP

8-minute duration Stew Potato Carrot Clean Water +42 Max HP

Attack Speed increased

Gather more resources

+1 Momentum charge

18-Minute duration Summer Salad Tomato Corn Garlic +38 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

Gather more resources

14-Minute duration Sweet Roll Milk Sugar Flour +35 Max HP

Attack Damage increased

11-Minute duration Tomato Soup Tomato Clean Water Salt +32 Max HP

Gather more resources

+1 Momentum charge

18-minute duration Underwhelming Soup Any Liquid Any Liquid Any* *Don’t use Egg. +10 Max HP

+1 Momentum charge

6-minute duration Veggie Skewer Any Vegetable* Any Vegetable*

Any Dry

Any Seasoning* Any Dry

Any Seasoning* *Exception:

Corn + Tomato + Garlic

(Summer Salad) +24 Max HP

10-minute duration Yogurt Bowl Blueberry Milk Honey +48 Max HP

Attack Damage increase

+1 Momentum charge

10-minute duration

How to get recipes in Aloft

Gourmet Recipe scrolls can be found around Aloft in chests. You’ll need to check every little cranny of each island to find these chests because they can be tucked away anywhere. Also, while you’re searching, look for x-shaped formations of small stones. If you use your Dorkip tool on them, a stone chest may pop out of the ground.

However, you don’t need to find a Gourmet Recipe scroll to cook any of the recipes in the table above. You can recreate the recipes that you would have learned on the scroll by following my instructions in this guide, and you’ll still be rewarded with the dish.

