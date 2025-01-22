Forgot password
A cooking plate on the side of a campfire in Aloft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All cooking recipes in Aloft

Everything you need to know about cooking in Aloft: Recipes, ingredient locations, and more!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 22, 2025 04:50 pm

Cooking in Aloft involves combining three different ingredients to create meals that can boost your HP and give you special bonus effects for a limited time. Here, you’ll find a clear breakdown of all recipes and their exceptions so you can cook with confidence!

Table of contents

How to cook in Aloft

A cooking plate in Aloft.
You’ll need this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cooking in Aloft is an engaging process. You have to actively cook each meal, holding down the F key while cooking to keep the food at the right temperature. If you stay in the yellow zone of the flame, your meal will come out perfectly, but venture into the red zone for too long and you’ll burn your food.

To cook in Aloft, you’ll need to place a Cooking Plate on a Campfire or Fireplace. Crafting a Cooking Plate requires five stones, and you can craft it from the Building menu by pressing B and opening the Home tab. If you don’t have a Campfire or a Fireplace yet, you can find the recipes for those in our Aloft crafting guide.

Interact with the Cooking Plate by pressing E, and choose three ingredients from your inventory. Once you’re ready, press and hold F on your keyboard to start cooking. Hold F to raise the meter and release F to lower it.

Recipe ingredients in Aloft and how to get them

A blue pheasant egg in Aloft.
….Blue eggs and ham? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ingredients are divided into six categories, and those within the same category can be used interchangeably unless stated otherwise. Some ingredients don’t have a use at the moment, but may be used in recipes that ask for one item from a category of ingredients. For example, Coffee isn’t currently used by itself, but could be a Dry ingredient in any recipe that calls for one.

The majority of ingredients can be foraged out in the wild, but others need a bit more effort. Eggs can be collected from pheasants, as written about in our Aloft animals guide, and Flour, Sugar, and Salt can be gained by using a Millstone. The table below explains how/where to get every ingredient used in a recipe:

CategoryIngredientsHow to Obtain
FruitBlueberry, WatermelonBlueberry: Harvest from Blueberry bushes on Emerald Isles islands.
Watermelon: Harvested from Watermelon plants on Red Cliffs islands.
VegetableCarrot, Corn, Peas, Reishi Mushroom, Potato, Pumpkin, TomatoCarrot: Harvested from planted Carrots on Red Cliffs islands.
Corn: Harvested from Corn stalks on Emerald Isles islands.
Peas: Harvested from Pea plants on Red Cliffs islands.
Reishi Mushroom: Found at the base of some trees.
Potato: Harvested from Potato plants on Red Cliffs islands.
Pumpkin: Harvested from Pumpkin plants on Fallen Heights islands.
Tomato: Harvested from Tomato plants on Fallen Heights islands.
Dry ingredientBone Meal, Coffee, Flax Seed, Flour, Great Chestnut Seed, Leaves, WheatBone Meal: Currently unobtainable.
Coffee: Harvested from Coffee plants on Emerald Isles islands.
Flax Seed: Harvest Flax plants on Fallen Heights islands.
Flour: Grind Wheat on a Millstone.
Great Chestnut Seed: Use an Axe to chop down Chestnut Trees.
Leaves: Use an Axe to chop down trees.
Wheat: Harvest using a Sickle on Emerald Isles islands.
SeasoningGarlic, Honey, Salt, SugarGarlic: Currently unobtainable.
Honey: Gather from Beehives on Fallen Heights islands.
Salt: Grind Salt Crystals on a Millstone.
Sugar: Grind Sugar Beets on a Millstone.
LiquidClean Water, MilkClean Water: Gather Dirty Water from a water source and craft it together with Charcoal.
Milk: Gather from female Goats using a Leaf Bucket or Wood Bucket.
EggEggEgg: Laid by Pheasants a little while after being fed Grain (get Grain by putting Blueberry Seeds in the Millstone).

Every recipe in Aloft

The recipe for Stew in Aloft.
The ultimate comfort meal, available from a campfire near you! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aloft is still in Early Access! We’ll add more to this guide as new recipes are released.

RecipeIngredient Slot 1Ingredient Slot 2Ingredient Slot 3NotesBonuses
Berry LoafBlueberryFlourEgg+38 Max HP Attack Damage increased
Attack Speed increased
14-minute duration
Bland SoupAny Dry*Any Dry*Any Liquid**Exceptions:
Leaf + Leaf + Clean Water
(Digestive Tea)
Flax Seed + Flour + Clean Water
(Flat Bread)		+10 Max HP
+1 Momentum charge
6-minute duration
Blueberry PieBlueberrySugarFlour+30 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
14-minute duration
BrothAny Dry*Any Seasoning*Any Liquid*Exception:
Flour + Sugar + Milk
(Sweet Roll)		+10 Max HP
+1 Momentum charge
5-minute duration
Burnt Food*AnyAnyAny*Overcook this meal by holding F until the meter is in the red part of the flame and keep it there until the cooking process ends.+10 Max HP
2-minute duration
Carrot LoafCarrotFlourEgg+44 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
Attack Speed increased
14-minute duration
Corn LoafCornFlourEgg
Corn on the CobCornCornSalt+39 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
14-minute duration
Digestive TeaClean WaterLeavesLeavesClears effects from eaten meals
Flat BreadFlourClean WaterFlax Seed+32 Max HP
Attack Speed increased for
14-minute duration
Fresh BowlAny FruitAny VegetableAny Dry/Seasoning+24 Max HP
10-minute duration
Fried EggEggAny*Any**Exceptions:
Egg + Blueberry + Flour
(Berry Loaf)
Egg + Carrot + Flour
(Carrot Loaf)
Egg + Carrot + Flour
(Corn Loaf)
Egg + Pumpkin + Flour (Pumpkin Loaf)
Egg + Potato + Flour
(Gnocchi)		+28 Max HP
10-minute duration
Fruit SaladAny FruitAny FruitAny Fruit+28 Max HP
8-minute duration
GnocchiPotatoPeasEgg+44 Max HP
Attack Speed increased
Gather more resources
18-minute duration
Grilled FruitAny Fruit*Any Fruit
Any Dry*
Any Seasoning*		Any Dry*
Any Seasoning*		*Exception:
Blueberry + Flour + Sugar
(Blueberry Pie)		+24 Max HP
8-minute duration
Healthy SmoothieAny FruitAny LiquidAny Vegetable+18 Max HP
10-minute duration
Marrons GlacesGreat Chestnut SeedClean WaterSugar+29 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
18-Minute duration
Mixed VeggiesAny VegetableAny VegetableAny Vegetable+28 Max HP
10-minute duration
OatmealWheatBlueberrySalt+35 Max HP
Attack Speed increased
11-Minute duration
Overseasoned MealAny SeasoningAny SeasoningAny Dry+10 Max HP
6-minute duration
Overseasoned SoupAny SeasoningAny SeasoningAny Liquid+10 Max HP
+1 Momentum charge
6-minute duration
Pumpkin LoafPumpkinFlourEgg+44 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
Attack Speed increased
14-Minute duration
Pumpkin PiePumpkinFlourSugar+36 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
14-Minute duration
Savory SmoothieAny FruitAny LiquidAny Fruit
Any Dry
Any Seasoning		+18 Max HP
8-minute duration
SoupAny Vegetable*Any Liquid*Any Vegetable*
Any Dry
Any Seasoning		*Exception:
Carrot + Clean Water + Potato
(Stew)		+18 Max HP
+1 Momentum charge
10-minute duration
Stale MealAny DryAny DryAny Dry+10 Max HP
8-minute duration
StewPotatoCarrotClean Water+42 Max HP
Attack Speed increased
Gather more resources
+1 Momentum charge
18-Minute duration
Summer SaladTomatoCornGarlic+38 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
Gather more resources
14-Minute duration
Sweet RollMilkSugarFlour+35 Max HP
Attack Damage increased
11-Minute duration
Tomato SoupTomatoClean WaterSalt+32 Max HP
Gather more resources
+1 Momentum charge
18-minute duration
Underwhelming SoupAny LiquidAny LiquidAny**Don’t use Egg.+10 Max HP
+1 Momentum charge
6-minute duration
Veggie SkewerAny Vegetable*Any Vegetable*
Any Dry
Any Seasoning*		Any Dry
Any Seasoning*		*Exception:
Corn + Tomato + Garlic
(Summer Salad)		+24 Max HP
10-minute duration
Yogurt BowlBlueberryMilkHoney+48 Max HP
Attack Damage increase
+1 Momentum charge
10-minute duration

How to get recipes in Aloft

Learning a Gourmet Recipe in Aloft.
Learning a recipe from a Gourmet Recipe scroll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gourmet Recipe scrolls can be found around Aloft in chests. You’ll need to check every little cranny of each island to find these chests because they can be tucked away anywhere. Also, while you’re searching, look for x-shaped formations of small stones. If you use your Dorkip tool on them, a stone chest may pop out of the ground.

However, you don’t need to find a Gourmet Recipe scroll to cook any of the recipes in the table above. You can recreate the recipes that you would have learned on the scroll by following my instructions in this guide, and you’ll still be rewarded with the dish.

