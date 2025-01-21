Aloft animal guide: Locations, feeding, and collectible resources

In Aloft, animals are vital in restoring ecosystems, providing valuable resources, and adding life to your islands. From fluffy sheep to pretty pheasants, each animal has unique benefits. This guide will help you find animals, feed and care for them, and understand what resources they produce.

Where to find animals in Aloft

Her name is Kaia! She’s so fluffy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Animals are scattered across different biomes in Aloft, and each biome offers specific species. You’ll need to explore carefully, as not every island has animals, and they tend to be rare.

Biome Animals available Emerald Isles Sheep, Alpaca Fallen Heights Sheep, Pheasant Red Cliffs Goat

To determine whether an island has animals:

Land on the island and open your Field Guide .

. Check the bottom of the left-hand page to see if animals are present.

Flip to the last page for a headshot of each animal available on the island.

How to send animals to your home island in Aloft

Needs more tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An island must have a 100 percent healthy ecosystem before you can interact with its animals. If the ecosystem is unhealthy, complete the island’s requirements to restore it. This often involves defeating corrupted mushroom creatures or removing corrupted nodes, but that’s not always the case. If the island isn’t growing a bunch of mushrooms and you aren’t getting attacked every few seconds, bust out your Field Guide and check what’s missing from the island.

If you’re on an island that happens to need animals and you’re struggling to find any that won’t ruin another island’s ecosystem, consider using the Aloft console commands. There’s a command for each type of animal and one that spawns one of every animal (babies included!)

When the ecosystem is restored, and the island is all vibrant and lush again, simply feed the animal and then press and hold E to send it to your home island.

How to feed animals in Aloft

Arthur hungers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you decide to send an animal to your home biome or not, you won’t be able to interact with it if you don’t feed it. Feeding an animal for the first time lets you see its name, pet it, send it to your home, and harvest resources from it where applicable.

Animal Food required Sheep Hay (crafted from 3 Small Plants) Alpaca Hay (crafted from 3 Small Plants) Goat Hay (crafted from 3 Small Plants) Pheasant Grain (crafted by grinding seeds in a Millstone, which is unlocked early on in the Emerald Isles)

Make three of these and you should be set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once an animal is interacted with, they will show a red hunger icon when they need food. Feeding them ensures they continue producing resources like wool or milk. Initially, you’ll need to feed them manually, but once you unlock the Trough recipe, you can place food in it, and your animals will help themselves.

The Trough Knowledge Stone can be found in the Fallen Heights biome. It requires five Carved Wood to craft and you can fill it with water, hay, or grain so animals can feed themselves.

All animal resources and what they’re used for in Aloft

Eggs are often on top of feathers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each animal provides resources that are useful for crafting and survival. Some resources, like eggs and manure, can be foraged directly from the ground, while others require tools.

Resource Obtained from Uses Wool Shearing Sheep or Alpacas Used to craft Chimes, Leaf Chair, Loom, Patterned Rug, Pigment Pool, Rope Tapestry, Sewing Table, Sky Spirit Trinket, Spinner, Storm Shell Trinket, Torch, Water Opal Trinket, Wool Bandage, Wool Bermuda Sail, Wool Cloth, Wool Curtains, Wool Gaff Sail, Wool Junk Sail, Wool Lateen Sail, Wool Square Sail, Wool Tapestry, and Wool Thread. Manure Picked up from the ground Used to make Compost in a Compost Bin, which you can then spread in various pots and plots to plant seeds in. Feathers Foraged from Pheasants Used to craft Bone-tipped Arrow, Golden Feather Rug, Golden Feather Tapestry, Golden Feather Trinket, Linen Couch, Linen Pillow, Sky Spirit Trinket, Stone-tipped Arrow, and Simple Bow. Eggs Foraged from Pheasants Used to cook Berry Loaf, Carrot Loaf, Corn Loaf, Fried Egg, Gnocchi, Pumpkin Loaf. Milk Milking female Goats Used in Research to make the Mykter Fungicide, Mykter Antidote, and Mykter Cure. Also used to cook the Sweet Roll recipe.

Pheasants don’t always drop eggs or feathers immediately after feeding, so make it a habit to check the ground each time you return to your animals.

If you’re looking for the full recipes of any craftable items listed here, check the all crafting recipes in Aloft guide!

How to cure corrupted animals in Aloft

Petting a baby sheep after curing them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Animals on corrupted islands will appear with purple splotches and often lie on the ground. You can’t feed them or pet them until they’re cured. Corrupted animals are typically hidden within purple nodes on an island. Clear the corrupted nodes and defeat the mushroom creatures to reveal these nodes, and then interact with them to show the animal.

To cure a corrupted animal, you need Mykter Fungicide. This item is found in chests around Aloft, or you can craft it yourself later in the game. If you don’t have Mykter Fungicide with you, you can still pick up the corrupted animal and bring it to your home island for curing later.

One of my favorite Knowledge Stone quotes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Mykter Fungicide, you’ll need:

Access to a Brewing Lab (unlocked from a Knowledge Stone).

(unlocked from a Knowledge Stone). To have researched Mykter Tier 1 at your Research Lab (unlocked from a Knowledge Stone).

at your Research Lab (unlocked from a Knowledge Stone). One Milk and one Carrot, Potato, Garlic, or Mushroom.

Animals in Aloft add so much life to your islands while offering valuable resources to help you thrive. Understanding how to find, feed, and care for these creatures will make your journey through the skies even more rewarding.

