Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Player standing at a Workshop station in Aloft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All crafting recipes in Aloft

Every crafting recipe in Aloft, from tools to decorations!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 10:07 am

Aloft is a beautifully relaxing survival game set in the clouds, where every floating island is full of opportunities to craft and explore. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about crafting recipes, workstations, and the materials required to thrive among the clouds.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How to build a Workshop in Aloft

A Workshop table in Aloft.
Getting some work done! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft in Aloft, you’ll need to put together a Workbench during the introduction of the game. Building one is straightforward; you just need five Wood, which you can collect in a couple of different ways in-game. If you’re new and struggling to locate Wood, you’ll find an abundance of it in the starting area. I recommend checking the edges of the area and around any boxes you see. You’re looking for broken sticks that have a white glow that runs across them; this glow signals it’s a resource you can harvest.

Once you’ve got your Workbench set up, you’re ready to start crafting more complex items. It gives you five resource slots to play with, rather than the two you can use when crafting in your inventory. Your first task after building your Workbench is to make a Pickaxe. This requires one Wood, One Stone, and one Sharp Stone (the latter is crafted using two normal Stones).

Every crafting recipe in Aloft

Below is a complete list of crafting recipes in Aloft. Each recipe is organized by category and presented in alphabetical order for easy reference. You can use CTRL+F on your keyboard to search for specific recipes! Some recipes don’t need to be crafted using a Workbench, but all recipes can be crafted with one. That might sound confusing, but you’ll understand as you play through Aloft‘s introduction.

Gear recipes

Using a hammer in Aloft.
Use your hammer to build or destroy constructions. Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required
Field Guide2 Leaf Cloth
1 Rope
1 Wood
1 Paper
Leaf Bandage2 Leaf Cloth
1 Reishi Mushroom
Leaf Bucket2 Leaf Cloth
1 Rope
Shears1 Wood
2 Sharp Stone
1 Hardstone
Sketchbook2 Wood
1 Paper
1 Charcoal
Spyglass2 Windstone
2 Wood
1 Rope
Stone Axe1 Wood
1 Sharp Stone
Stone Dorkip2 Wood
1 Sharp Stone
1 Rope
Stone Hammer1 Wood
1 Stone
Stone Pickaxe1 Wood
1 Stone
1 Sharp Stone
Stone Sickle1 Wood
2 Sharp Stone
1 Rope
Stone Sword1 Wood
1 Rope
3 Sharp Stone
Torch1 Wood
1 Coal
1 Leaf Cloth

Resource recipes

Leaf cloth in Aloft.
Used in plenty of recipes! Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required
Leaf Cloth3 Leaf
Paper Pulp1 Glasswort
3 Small Plants
1 Clean Water
Rope2 Mykter Fibre

Consumable recipes

Drinking clean water in Aloft.
Get hydrated! Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required
Clean Water1 Dirty Water
1 Coal

Miscellaneous recipes

Sharp stone recipe in Aloft.
Sharp = Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required
Golden Feathers Trinket1 Rope
2 Golden Feather
Hay3 Small Plants
1 Rope
Piece Of Paper5 Paper Pulp
Sharp Stone2 Stone
Storm Shell Trinket2 Rope
1 Shield
2 Windstone
Weather Opal Trinket2 Rope
2 Wind Gem

All catalog crafting recipes in Aloft

Building recipes

Building recipes in Aloft.
What will you build first? Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required
Custom Log Beam2 Wood
Custom Long Leaf Cloth4 Leaf Cloth
Rattan Window3 Wood
5 Small Plants
Turf Corner Roof3 Wood
1 Turf
Turf Flat Roof3 Wood
1 Turf
Turf Roof3 Wood
1 Turf
Wooden Door5 Wood
Wooden Fence4 Wood
Wooden Floor3 Wood
Wooden Foundation3 Wood
Wooden Frame2 Wood
Wooden Stairs4 Wood
Wooden Triangular Floor3 Wood
Wooden Triangular Wall3 Wood
Wooden Wall3 Wood

Home recipes

Gliding at night in Aloft.
Make your glider unique! Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required for ItemRecipes Crafted through Item
Glider Stand5 WoodLeaf Glider (2 Wood, 3 Leaf Cloth)
Home Kite3 Wood
1 Leaf Cloth
1 Rope		None
Leaf Sleeping Bag3 Leaf ClothNone
Workbench5 WoodVarious (see Every crafting recipe in Aloft section)

Production recipes (Workstations)

Millstone in Aloft.
The first Production Workstation! Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required for ItemRecipes Crafted through Item
Millstone3 Wood, 5 StoneGrain (1 Seed Packet)

Navigation recipes

An island Helm in Aloft.
With you at the Helm, anything is possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required
Helm10 Wood
Leaf-Floater5 Wood
5 Leaf Cloth
3 Windstone
2 Rope
5 Stone
Rudder5 Wood
Table-Map20 Wood
20 Stone
3 Rope

Storage recipes

A leaf basket in Aloft.
Search every Leaf Basket you find! Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemMaterials Required
Hay Stockpile20 Hay
Leaf Basket10 Leaf Cloth
Leaf Cloth Stockpile1 Wood
Leaf Stockpile1 Wood
Rope Stockpile1 Wood
Stone Stockpile1 Wood
Wood Stockpile1 Wood

Decoration recipes

A circle of chairs around a firepit in Aloft.
Coming across forgotten campsites… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exploring the skies and crafting in Aloft is as satisfying as it is serene. From building tools to getting every achievement, there’s always something that you can spend your time on. Now, take to the skies and create your floating paradise!

This article is a work in progress. As we discover more recipes, we will add them to their respective lists.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter