All crafting recipes in Aloft

Aloft is a beautifully relaxing survival game set in the clouds, where every floating island is full of opportunities to craft and explore. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about crafting recipes, workstations, and the materials required to thrive among the clouds.
How to build a Workshop in Aloft
To craft in Aloft, you’ll need to put together a Workbench during the introduction of the game. Building one is straightforward; you just need five Wood, which you can collect in a couple of different ways in-game. If you’re new and struggling to locate Wood, you’ll find an abundance of it in the starting area. I recommend checking the edges of the area and around any boxes you see. You’re looking for broken sticks that have a white glow that runs across them; this glow signals it’s a resource you can harvest.
Once you’ve got your Workbench set up, you’re ready to start crafting more complex items. It gives you five resource slots to play with, rather than the two you can use when crafting in your inventory. Your first task after building your Workbench is to make a Pickaxe. This requires one Wood, One Stone, and one Sharp Stone (the latter is crafted using two normal Stones).
Every crafting recipe in Aloft
Below is a complete list of crafting recipes in Aloft. Each recipe is organized by category and presented in alphabetical order for easy reference. You can use CTRL+F on your keyboard to search for specific recipes! Some recipes don’t need to be crafted using a Workbench, but all recipes can be crafted with one. That might sound confusing, but you’ll understand as you play through Aloft‘s introduction.
Gear recipes
|Item
|Materials Required
|Field Guide
|2 Leaf Cloth
1 Rope
1 Wood
1 Paper
|Leaf Bandage
|2 Leaf Cloth
1 Reishi Mushroom
|Leaf Bucket
|2 Leaf Cloth
1 Rope
|Shears
|1 Wood
2 Sharp Stone
1 Hardstone
|Sketchbook
|2 Wood
1 Paper
1 Charcoal
|Spyglass
|2 Windstone
2 Wood
1 Rope
|Stone Axe
|1 Wood
1 Sharp Stone
|Stone Dorkip
|2 Wood
1 Sharp Stone
1 Rope
|Stone Hammer
|1 Wood
1 Stone
|Stone Pickaxe
|1 Wood
1 Stone
1 Sharp Stone
|Stone Sickle
|1 Wood
2 Sharp Stone
1 Rope
|Stone Sword
|1 Wood
1 Rope
3 Sharp Stone
|Torch
|1 Wood
1 Coal
1 Leaf Cloth
Resource recipes
|Item
|Materials Required
|Leaf Cloth
|3 Leaf
|Paper Pulp
|1 Glasswort
3 Small Plants
1 Clean Water
|Rope
|2 Mykter Fibre
Consumable recipes
|Item
|Materials Required
|Clean Water
|1 Dirty Water
1 Coal
Miscellaneous recipes
|Item
|Materials Required
|Golden Feathers Trinket
|1 Rope
2 Golden Feather
|Hay
|3 Small Plants
1 Rope
|Piece Of Paper
|5 Paper Pulp
|Sharp Stone
|2 Stone
|Storm Shell Trinket
|2 Rope
1 Shield
2 Windstone
|Weather Opal Trinket
|2 Rope
2 Wind Gem
All catalog crafting recipes in Aloft
Building recipes
|Item
|Materials Required
|Custom Log Beam
|2 Wood
|Custom Long Leaf Cloth
|4 Leaf Cloth
|Rattan Window
|3 Wood
5 Small Plants
|Turf Corner Roof
|3 Wood
1 Turf
|Turf Flat Roof
|3 Wood
1 Turf
|Turf Roof
|3 Wood
1 Turf
|Wooden Door
|5 Wood
|Wooden Fence
|4 Wood
|Wooden Floor
|3 Wood
|Wooden Foundation
|3 Wood
|Wooden Frame
|2 Wood
|Wooden Stairs
|4 Wood
|Wooden Triangular Floor
|3 Wood
|Wooden Triangular Wall
|3 Wood
|Wooden Wall
|3 Wood
Home recipes
|Item
|Materials Required for Item
|Recipes Crafted through Item
|Glider Stand
|5 Wood
|Leaf Glider (2 Wood, 3 Leaf Cloth)
|Home Kite
|3 Wood
1 Leaf Cloth
1 Rope
|None
|Leaf Sleeping Bag
|3 Leaf Cloth
|None
|Workbench
|5 Wood
|Various (see Every crafting recipe in Aloft section)
Production recipes (Workstations)
|Item
|Materials Required for Item
|Recipes Crafted through Item
|Millstone
|3 Wood, 5 Stone
|Grain (1 Seed Packet)
Navigation recipes
|Item
|Materials Required
|Helm
|10 Wood
|Leaf-Floater
|5 Wood
5 Leaf Cloth
3 Windstone
2 Rope
5 Stone
|Rudder
|5 Wood
|Table-Map
|20 Wood
20 Stone
3 Rope
Storage recipes
|Item
|Materials Required
|Hay Stockpile
|20 Hay
|Leaf Basket
|10 Leaf Cloth
|Leaf Cloth Stockpile
|1 Wood
|Leaf Stockpile
|1 Wood
|Rope Stockpile
|1 Wood
|Stone Stockpile
|1 Wood
|Wood Stockpile
|1 Wood
Decoration recipes
Exploring the skies and crafting in Aloft is as satisfying as it is serene. From building tools to getting every achievement, there’s always something that you can spend your time on. Now, take to the skies and create your floating paradise!
This article is a work in progress. As we discover more recipes, we will add them to their respective lists.
Published: Jan 16, 2025 10:07 am