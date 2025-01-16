All crafting recipes in Aloft

Aloft is a beautifully relaxing survival game set in the clouds, where every floating island is full of opportunities to craft and explore. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about crafting recipes, workstations, and the materials required to thrive among the clouds.

How to build a Workshop in Aloft

To craft in Aloft, you’ll need to put together a Workbench during the introduction of the game. Building one is straightforward; you just need five Wood, which you can collect in a couple of different ways in-game. If you’re new and struggling to locate Wood, you’ll find an abundance of it in the starting area. I recommend checking the edges of the area and around any boxes you see. You’re looking for broken sticks that have a white glow that runs across them; this glow signals it’s a resource you can harvest.

Once you’ve got your Workbench set up, you’re ready to start crafting more complex items. It gives you five resource slots to play with, rather than the two you can use when crafting in your inventory. Your first task after building your Workbench is to make a Pickaxe. This requires one Wood, One Stone, and one Sharp Stone (the latter is crafted using two normal Stones).

Every crafting recipe in Aloft

Below is a complete list of crafting recipes in Aloft. Each recipe is organized by category and presented in alphabetical order for easy reference. You can use CTRL+F on your keyboard to search for specific recipes! Some recipes don’t need to be crafted using a Workbench, but all recipes can be crafted with one. That might sound confusing, but you’ll understand as you play through Aloft‘s introduction.

Gear recipes

Item Materials Required Field Guide 2 Leaf Cloth

1 Rope

1 Wood

1 Paper Leaf Bandage 2 Leaf Cloth

1 Reishi Mushroom Leaf Bucket 2 Leaf Cloth

1 Rope Shears 1 Wood

2 Sharp Stone

1 Hardstone Sketchbook 2 Wood

1 Paper

1 Charcoal Spyglass 2 Windstone

2 Wood

1 Rope Stone Axe 1 Wood

1 Sharp Stone Stone Dorkip 2 Wood

1 Sharp Stone

1 Rope Stone Hammer 1 Wood

1 Stone Stone Pickaxe 1 Wood

1 Stone

1 Sharp Stone Stone Sickle 1 Wood

2 Sharp Stone

1 Rope Stone Sword 1 Wood

1 Rope

3 Sharp Stone Torch 1 Wood

1 Coal

1 Leaf Cloth

Resource recipes

Item Materials Required Leaf Cloth 3 Leaf Paper Pulp 1 Glasswort

3 Small Plants

1 Clean Water Rope 2 Mykter Fibre

Consumable recipes

Item Materials Required Clean Water 1 Dirty Water

1 Coal

Miscellaneous recipes

Item Materials Required Golden Feathers Trinket 1 Rope

2 Golden Feather Hay 3 Small Plants

1 Rope Piece Of Paper 5 Paper Pulp Sharp Stone 2 Stone Storm Shell Trinket 2 Rope

1 Shield

2 Windstone Weather Opal Trinket 2 Rope

2 Wind Gem

All catalog crafting recipes in Aloft

Building recipes

Item Materials Required Custom Log Beam 2 Wood Custom Long Leaf Cloth 4 Leaf Cloth Rattan Window 3 Wood

5 Small Plants Turf Corner Roof 3 Wood

1 Turf Turf Flat Roof 3 Wood

1 Turf Turf Roof 3 Wood

1 Turf Wooden Door 5 Wood Wooden Fence 4 Wood Wooden Floor 3 Wood Wooden Foundation 3 Wood Wooden Frame 2 Wood Wooden Stairs 4 Wood Wooden Triangular Floor 3 Wood Wooden Triangular Wall 3 Wood Wooden Wall 3 Wood

Home recipes

Item Materials Required for Item Recipes Crafted through Item Glider Stand 5 Wood Leaf Glider (2 Wood, 3 Leaf Cloth) Home Kite 3 Wood

1 Leaf Cloth

1 Rope None Leaf Sleeping Bag 3 Leaf Cloth None Workbench 5 Wood Various (see Every crafting recipe in Aloft section)

Production recipes (Workstations)

Item Materials Required for Item Recipes Crafted through Item Millstone 3 Wood, 5 Stone Grain (1 Seed Packet)

Navigation recipes

Item Materials Required Helm 10 Wood Leaf-Floater 5 Wood

5 Leaf Cloth

3 Windstone

2 Rope

5 Stone Rudder 5 Wood Table-Map 20 Wood

20 Stone

3 Rope

Storage recipes

Item Materials Required Hay Stockpile 20 Hay Leaf Basket 10 Leaf Cloth Leaf Cloth Stockpile 1 Wood Leaf Stockpile 1 Wood Rope Stockpile 1 Wood Stone Stockpile 1 Wood Wood Stockpile 1 Wood

Decoration recipes

Exploring the skies and crafting in Aloft is as satisfying as it is serene. From building tools to getting every achievement, there’s always something that you can spend your time on. Now, take to the skies and create your floating paradise!

This article is a work in progress. As we discover more recipes, we will add them to their respective lists.

