Line up of five cases facing giant doors in a room lit in a right light, their backs turned away from the camera
Screenshot via Euphoric Brothers
All Garten of Banban 0 voice actors, listed

Find out who voices your favorite Case.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
Published: Feb 24, 2025 04:44 pm

The downfall of Banban’s Kindergarten had to start from somewhere, but how can you trust the words and actions of Garten of Banban 0‘s Cases when you know how this story unfolds?

The eighth Garten of Banban takes it back to this cursed kindergarten and The Devil’s origins, switching everything we knew about the franchise on its head. We’re closer to Case 6 than ever before, playing as a Case ourselves. We see Banban in a different light; a softer, kinder side shines upon the main antagonist of the story, where Case 6 acts as your first friend in this installment.

Although lore is added every chapter, what remains a constant—the backbone of this franchise—is the voice actors and mascots. So, here are all voice actors in Garten of Banban 0.

All voices actors in Garten of Banban 0

Looking at the Ramamba poking its head through a doorway, looking down at a Case in Garten of Banban 0
Learn who voices the Cases. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just because this is a prequel, it doesn’t mean you need to consume it first when getting into the franchise. However, Garten of Banban 0 houses more questions than answers, making it one you may want to visit before committing to the seven other entries.

The voice actors are consistently used across the franchise as they voice recurring characters. These are often content creators who played the first game and later became a core part of the story as more Cases joined the fray.

Here are all Garten of Banban 0‘s voice actors and what they’re known for:

CharacterVoice actorKnown for
BanbanGhepoOne part of the Garten of Banban developer (Euphoric Brothers).
BittergiggleTy CokerJester in Garten of Banban 4 and Husk in Shipwrecked 64.
BanbaleenaHayah AmgadVoiced Banbaleena since Garten of Banban 2.
Slow SelineNoha G.Voiced Slow Seline since Garten of Banban 2.
Island Raider BlobPrestonPlayzYouTuber with 16.5 million subscribers.
Upper Neighbor BlobSilvio GamerYouTuber with 9.4 million subscribers.
Igloo Dweller BlobChibidokiVTuber with 623 thousand followers.
Cactus Jumper BlobBrendan ThroWon Minecraft Championship season 19 and 28, under username, Sneegsnag.
Chest Keeper BlobRexterUnfortunately, we couldn’t find any previous work from this voice actor.

Garten of Banban is a mascot horror that follows a similar format to Five Night at Freddy’s and Poppy Playtime as you’re tasked to explore an abandoned facility with a dark history. The allies and villains you meet along the way will stay with you as you dive into each entry of this franchise, becoming voices you will recognize as you dive further into Banban’s Kindergarten.

