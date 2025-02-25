Steam Next Fest’s best demo is the closest thing we’ll get to classic PS1 Resident Evil and Silent Hill

The 90s were an incredible time to be alive, for so many reasons. Great music, baggy jeans, graphic tees, and the origins of true survival horror games.

Gamers like me who yearn for the fixed camera angles, tank controls, and PlayStation 1 aesthetic will be pleased to know that those like us have gone on to develop some incredible tributes to that era. And one such game was brought to my attention by Steam Next Fest.

They look so friendly! Image via Assemble Entertainment

Flesh Made Fear is unapologetically RE1, and you can play the demo for it during Next Fest right now. Tank controls? Check. Fixed camera angles? Yup. PS1 graphics? Yes. Cheesy dialogue? Oh yeah! It’s got it all.

“Flesh Made Fear pays homage to the PSX-era survival horror that defined a generation,” the game’s description reads. “Drawing inspiration from the original Resident Evil trilogy, it masterfully blends intricate puzzles, heart-pounding combat, and a dread-filled atmosphere. But this isn’t just a nostalgic throwback—it’s a bold evolution. Modernized controls, immersive cinematics, and a gripping story will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last moment.”

The “dread-filled atmosphere” made famous by the original survival horror games features limited saves, inventory management, a puzzle-driven narrative, and more. There’s even two player characters to choose from, Jack and Natalie. They offer slightly different experiences a la Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine from RE1.

I played through the demo and abruptly stopped, quickly adding the game to my wishlist so as to not spoil too many events because I want to play it in its entirety whenever it comes out. Its current schedule has it set for a release around Halloween of this year.

Flesh Made Fear also has a Kickstarter page where it’s reached its $5,000 goal and is quickly climbing as gamers try it out on Next Fest. Goals for the fundraiser include the addition of high-quality cutscenes and voice acting, additional levels, monsters, weapons and items, gameplay polish, branching narratives, and a port for current-gen consoles.

Oh, hell yeah. Image via Assemble Entertainment

And oh yeah, it’s made by a single, solo developer. You truly love to see it. Do yourself a favor and give the game a try, and consider donating to the Kickstarter if you want to see more titles like this from Tainted Pact Games, which has already released several similar classic horror titles on Steam.

