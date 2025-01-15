All achievements in Aloft and how to unlock them

Some games can have more than 100 achievements, but Aloft won’t require you to complete so many to satisfy the completionist in you—at least while it’s fresh in early access and with minimal updates.

Recommended Videos

Every available achievement in Aloft

Completionists will be happy with the number of achievements. Image via Astrolabe Interactive

Since Aloft is still in early access, there are few achievements compared to finished games. There are only 19 achievements so far, but we can expect more to be added in the future as the devs update the game.

Most achievements are self-explanatory or can be unlocked automatically by just playing the game, but others won’t come naturally, such as petting an animal for 20 consecutive seconds. They are all easy and won’t ask for any special gaming ability.

Here are all current achievements in Aloft and how to get them:

Achievement Requirement How to complete AFKBRB Lay down for 5 minutes without interruption. You need to look down right below your character to see the option to lie down on the ground. All gas, no brakes Perform 5 boosts in a row while using the glider. When boosting, you’ll see a white line on the left of the circle after you reach a certain speed, click again while the green line gets in the white line to get an extra boost. Do this five times. Can we bring it home? Pleeease… Save the Leviathan. The Leviathan is made of several corrupted islands that keep moving, so you need to track it, keep up with it with a fast home island and cleanse it. Can’t get enough of the fluff! Pet an animal for 20 consecutive seconds. Tame an animal and pet them for 20 seconds with no interruption. Don’t mind me… I just live here now Set your bed on someone else’s home island. Enter multiplayer mode and visit someone’s home island. Place your bed there to unlock the achievement. How about 500 more? Sail for 500 miles. You need to be in your home island and sail for 500 miles, which shouldn’t be a lot considering how much you’ll be traveling. Liking my shinies Get 4 different trinkets. You have to craft four trinkets the workbench using gemstones from treasure chests. Different gemstones unlock different trinkets. Chests are scattered around islands (there are six known trinkets). Mad with power Have 5 machines working at 300% efficiency on a single network. TBA No rest for the wicked Chain 3 combat maneuvers in a row. You’ll unlock combat moves as you fight the mobs from the corrupted islands. Use three of them in a row. Now, that’s just mean… Kill a Coward while it’s cowering. Find a Coward mob and kill it while it’s cowering. Should have been an artist Sketch 25 different building pieces. You can make or find a Sketchbook to draw furniture that you see in your exploration, you’ll have to find and sketch 25 different building pieces. Ordered one of each Build 15 different decoration pieces. From the sketches that you made from the previous achievement, you have to build 15 decoration pieces Somewhat of an explorer Explore two new biomes. As you sail and explore the other segments of the map, you’ll discover other biomes, and you have to find islands with another two biomes. The world is your oyster now Sail an island for the first time. Set at least a Helm, a Rudder, a Sail, and a Floater Sail on a claimed island using a Home Kite to set sail for the first time. Trend Setter Mix-and-Match two different crafted clothing pieces Equip two pieces of crafted clothing from different sets. Walking is overrated Glide for 1,000 meters consecutively. You can’t stop sailing for 1,000 meters (0.6 mile). You should automatically unlock this achievement. Wanna dance? Use every maneuver to kill enemies. Unlock all combat maneuvers and use them at least once. Welcome to my crib Import your home island into a multiplayer game. You have to join a friend’s world in multiplayer mode and bring your home island. 20,000 Leagues Way Above the Sea Explore 100 sectors. Since there are only 20 sectors on the map, this will likely require you to play on other people’s worlds and explore 100 sectors or play more than one save.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy